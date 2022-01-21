Ready to ship products, fastest 5-day delivery during holidays, up to 80% off

After a fruitful year contributing to China's cross-border e-commerce exports of 1.44 trillion Renminbi, up 24.5% in 2021, local suppliers are ready for a break to reunite with family and friends during next week's Spring Festival holiday. To ensure a smooth shopping experience for customers and share the good fortune and joy of the festival, DHgate will launch a special sale from Jan 30 to Feb 7. The sale will feature a bounty of pre-shipped products, special logistics support, and available deals, including a week before and after the sale period.

DHgate launches Spring Festival special sale (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Having a consistent user experience is among our top priorities. It is also the basis for our continued success in cross-border trade," said Allen Wang, Vice President of the Global User Marketing Center at DHgate. "These special services are made possible because of DHgate's long history in the business, in which we have accumulated market advantages that few other players have. We have built international logistic capabilities unmatchable by any other competitor."

Many cross-border buyers suffer from the inconvenience of shortages in supplies and logistics support when other countries celebrate festivals, such as Spring Festival in China, despite being a market with an outstanding supply chain advantage. However, buyers don't have to worry about this issue any longer.

DHgate's superior international logistics allows cross-border trade between China and other locations to operate smoothly-even on holidays-thanks to its more than 10 local warehouses worldwide. Guaranteed delivery times are made possible via a large number of in-stock products, pre-shipped goods, the fastest door-to-door shipping in 5 days, and special logistics routes powered by DHLink in regions like the U.S.

A sufficient number of products are ready and special discounts are offered at DHLink and Local Warehouse, covering a wide selection of Small Home Appliances, Lighting, Home Garden, and Clothing. Recommended products include foldable kid scooters, LED strip lights, electronic bikes, children's electric motorcycles, Bluetooth earphones, electronic scooters, and many more.

Multi-tiered cross-store discounts enable buyers to save between $6 to $59 on a corresponding order amount. New buyer coupons are also available for extra savings. Additionally, VIP buyers can receive an exclusive 10% off coupon pack. V1-V5 VIP buyers will also enjoy exclusive premium prices on January 26, February 2 and 9, and can claim coins from lucky draw games.

DHgate continuously improves its strength in international logistics, including local warehouses and up-to-the-minute sales promotions. This network is able to effectively support surging market demands, connect global buyers to profitable goods and the best quality, all with fast delivery times. For more deals and information, please visit the special sale.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2020, DHgate served more than 36 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.3 million suppliers in China and other countries, with over 25 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

