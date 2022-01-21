Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its Q4 & FY 2021 results online web conference and audio conference call on February 11, 2022

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in an online web conference and/or audio conference call hosted by:

Xavier Pichon, CEO

Antoine Chouc, CFO

Koen Van Mol, Head of Investor Relations

The conference will start at 2:00 pm CET

Should you wish to only join the audio conference call, please register using the same link, where you will find all conference call details.

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, the roadshow presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Friday, February 11 on the financial section of the corporate website at https://corporate.orange.be/en/financial-information/financial-results .

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 4 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be , www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Contact investors

Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com- +32

Press contact

Younes Al Bouchouari - younes.albouchouari@orange.be - +32

Attachment