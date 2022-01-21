Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 12m 2021 operational update

Highlights:

In 12m 2021, total gold production amounted to 910.8 kg (29,283 oz), compared to 964.7 kg (31,014 oz) in 12m 2020, a decrease of 6%, or 53.9 kg (1,731 oz), but in line with the 2021 production plan;

compared to 964.7 kg (31,014 oz) in 12m 2020, a decrease of 6%, or 53.9 kg (1,731 oz), but in line with the 2021 production plan; Hard rock gold production was 893.3 kg (28,720 oz), compared to 952.7 kg (30,629 oz) in 12m 2020, a decrease of 6%, or 59.4 kg (1,909 oz);

compared to 952.7 kg (30,629 oz) in 12m 2020, a decrease of 6%, or 59.4 kg (1,909 oz); Alluvial gold production amounted to 17.5 kg (563 oz), compared to 12.0 kg (386 oz) in 2020, an increase of 46%, or 5,5 kg (178 oz);

compared to 12.0 kg (386 oz) in 2020, an increase of 46%, or 5,5 kg (178 oz); 12m 2021, total gold sales were 818.5 kg (26,316 oz), compared to 946.4 kg (30,428 oz) in 12m 2020, a decrease of 127.9 kg (4,112 oz), or 14%;

428,300 tonnes of ore were processed with an average grade of 2.30 g/t;

In 12m of 2021, the CIL plant operated for 8,004 hours at an increased throughput rate of 53.5 tonnes per working hour (>50 t/hour) and at the targeted recovery rate of 91.2%;

458,500 tonnes of ore were mined in 12m 2021, compared to 387,200 tonnes in 12m 2020, an increase of 71,300 tonnes or 18%. Stripping volume in 12m 2021 was 1.86 million m3 (+956,900 m3, or 106% more than in the 12m of 2020);

The average grade in 12m 2021 was 2.32 g/t, compared to 2.42 g/t in 12m 2020, a decrease of 4%. The mined average grade is in line with the Mineplan;

Overall, the 2021 Production was in line with the company's forecast.

Total Gold Production

Production unit 12m 2021 12m 2020 Change kg oz kg oz kg oz % Hard rock Tardan (CIL) 893.3 28,720 952.7 30,629 -59.4 -1,909 -6% Alluvial Staroverinskaya 17.5 563 12.0 386 5.5 178 46% Total gold produced 910.8 29,283 964.7 31,014 -53.9 -1,731 -6%

Hard Rock Gold Production

Unit 12m 2021 12m 2020 Change Mining Waste stripping 000 m3 1,859.3 902.4 956.9 106% Ore mined 000 tonnes 458.5 387.2 71.3 18% Gold in Ore kg 1065.7 937.0 128.7 14% Average grade g/t 2.32 2.42 -0.10 -4% CIL Ore processing 000 tonnes 428.3 393.5 34.8 9% Grade g/t 2.30 2.66 -0.36 -14% Gold in ore processing kg 983.9 1,045.2 -61.3 -6% Gold produced CIL kg 893.3 953.0 -59.7 -6% Opening WIP (gold) kg 1.2 Closing WIP (gold) kg 5.2 Recovery % 91.2% 91.2% 0.0% 0.0% Warehouse on Dec 31 Ore 000 tonnes 131.6 101.0 30.6 30% Grade g/t 2.19 2.03 0.16 8%

