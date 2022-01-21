The "Resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Forecast 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Resistant Hypertension epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries.

The Resistant Hypertension epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Resistant Hypertension epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The Resistant Hypertension report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the global trends of Resistant Hypertension in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Resistant Hypertension in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Resistant Hypertension

The report provides the segmentation of the Resistant Hypertension epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Resistant Hypertension epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Prevalent and Diagnosed Cases of Resistant Hypertension

Cases of Resistant Hypertension by Mutation Types

Resistant Hypertension Cases associated with Clinical Manifestation

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Resistant Hypertension

3. Resistant Hypertension: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2019- 2032)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2019- 2032)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2019- 2032)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in France (2019- 2032)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2019- 2032)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2019- 2032)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2019-2032)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2019- 2032)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Resistant Hypertension Treatment and Management

6.2. Resistant Hypertension Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

