Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma: Ist das die beste CBD-Biotech-Aktie nach GW Pharma?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Tradegate
21.01.22
10:33 Uhr
2,770 Euro
+0,005
+0,18 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7552,87017:18
2,7752,85517:19
Dow Jones News
21.01.2022 | 16:01
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 21-Jan-2022 / 14:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or the 'Company')

21 January 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 21 January 2022, Helen Weir, Non-Executive Director, purchased 5,000 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at an average price of GBP2.27 per share.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                                      Helen Weir 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                      Non-Executive Director 
a)      Position/status 
 
                                      Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                      Superdry Plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                       213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                      Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a)                                     ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
       Identification code 
 
 
                                      Purchase of ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                      Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                    1.GBP2.2737        1.5,000 
 
       Aggregated information                    Price          Volume 
d) 
                                      1.GBP11,368.50       1.5,000 
                                      21 January 2022 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                      London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  138230 
EQS News ID:  1271520 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1271520&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 21, 2022 09:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

SUPERDRY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.