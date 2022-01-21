Melzi Surgical to Present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference

Live video webcast presentation on Wednesday, January 26th at 1:00 PM ET

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Melzi Surgical ("Melzi" or the "Company"), a surgical device company dedicated to creating innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital expenses, today announced that Reid Rutherford, Co-Founder and CEO will participate in the JTC Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, the Company will provide a brief presentation, followed by a moderated discussion and an interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at: virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the event website, virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About Melzi Surgical

Melzi is a surgical device company dedicated to creating innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital expenses. The Company's lead product, the Melzi Sharps Finder, is a U.S. FDA registered device designed to locate instruments, needles, broken pieces and fragments, or sharp objects ("sharps") that have been lost inside a patient during surgery. The Melzi Sharps Finder is an easy-to-use hand tool capable of working in a 5mm trocar for laparoscopic and robotic surgeries and can also be used in open surgery. In a lab study, testing results with the Melzi Sharps Finder show detection of 13mm, 17mm, and 26mm needles with a 95% reliability rate.

The use of an adjunct technology, like the Melzi Sharps Finder, can bring patient safety, time, financial, and risk benefits. The Melzi Sharps Finder is currently indicated for use in gastroenterology and urology surgeries.

For more information about the Company, please visit melzisurgical.com

Investor Contact:

Jenene Thomas, JTC Team

T: (US): +1 (833) 475-8247

E: melzi@jtcir.com

Business Development Contact:

Allen McClinton, Melzi Surgical

T: 650-272-8987

E: allen@melzicorp

SOURCE: Melzi Surgical

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684896/Melzi-Surgical-to-Present-at-the-Virtual-Investor-2022-Top-Picks-Conference