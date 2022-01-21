Regulatory News:

The ordinary shareholders' meeting of Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (FR0013296746 ADVIC the "Company") held today, approved the proposed transfer of the listing of the Company's shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment C) to the multilateral trading facility of Euronext Growth Paris ("Euronext Growth Paris"), the proposed delisting of its shares from the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, and empowered the board of directors to carry out these transfer and concomitant delisting.

The board of directors, held on today following the ordinary shareholders' meeting, has decided to implement the transfer to Euronext Growth Paris and the concomitant delisting from the regulated market of Euronext Brussels. Subject to the prior approval of Euronext and the Belgian regulatory authority, these operations would take place within a minimum delay of two months.

The purpose is to list Advicenne's shares on a market that is more suitable to the company's size. The transfer to Euronext Growth Paris will reduce listing costs, while enabling it to continue to benefit from the advantages of the financial markets.

Conditions of the transfer

Provided this proposal is approved by Euronext Paris SA, the listing will be carried out pursuant to an accelerated procedure for the admission to trading of the Company's existing shares, without issuing any new shares.

Consequences of the transfer

In accordance with the applicable laws, Advicenne hereby informs its shareholders of the possible consequences of this transfer.

Periodic financial reporting

The company's annual financial statements, the management report and the statutory auditor's reports on the financial statements must be published no later than four months from the end of the financial year. However, currently, the Company intends to continue publishing this information no later than three months from the end of the financial year.

The company's half-year financial statements and the business report must be published no later than four months from the end of the financial period with a limited review by the statutory auditors. However, currently, the Company intends to continue publishing this information no later than three months from the end of the financial period.

Discretion as to the choice of accounting standards (French or IFRS accounting standards) used to prepare the consolidated financial statements. For the sake of transparency toward its shareholders and investors, the Company intends, currently, to maintain the application of IFRS accounting standards.

Protection of minority shareholders

With respect to changes in their shareholder structure, companies listed on Euronext Growth Paris are only required to disclose to the market the crossing of certain thresholds (upwards or downwards), specifically the thresholds of 50% and 95% of the share capital or voting rights.

Unless an exception applies, the Company's minority shareholders are protected on Euronext Growth Paris by the public offer that becomes mandatory if the threshold of 50% of the share capital or voting rights is crossed, directly or indirectly, alone or in concert.

However, both the law on takeover bids and the obligations to submit threshold-crossing declarations and declarations of intent applicable to companies admitted to trading on a regulated market will continue to be applied for three years from the admission of the Company's shares to trading on Euronext Growth Paris.

Ongoing information

Because Euronext Growth Paris is a multilateral trading facility, the Company will continue to be bound by the applicable provisions on ongoing market information and, more particularly, the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse.

Furthermore, the Company's officers (and persons associated with them) will continue to be required to report transactions in the Company's shares and debt securities.

The Company draws attention to the fact that the transfer to Euronext Growth Paris may result in the liquidity of its share differing from the liquidity observed since they were first listed on the regulated markets of Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels. This transfer may also lead certain investors who prefer the securities of issuers listed on a regulated market to sell their Advicenne's shares.

The identification code (ISIN) of Advicenne's shares will remain unchanged: FR0013296746. The mnemonic ADVIC will be changed in ALDVI as from the listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris.

For the purposes of its transfer to Euronext Growth Paris, Advicenne will be supported by Gilbert Dupont as a listing sponsor.

Indicative timetable for the proposed transfer to Euronext Growth Paris and delisting from Euronext Brussels (subject to the prior approval of Euronext and the FSMA)

21 January 2022

approval by the ordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company of the project of transfer to Euronext Growth Paris and the delisting from Euronext Brussels,

meeting of the Board of Directors deciding to implement the authorizations granted by the shareholders' meeting,

publication of a press release on the final decision to apply for transfer to Euronext Growth Paris and for delisting of the shares from Euronext Brussels.

31 January 2022: Application submitted to Euronext to delist the Company's shares from the regulated markets of Euronext Parisand Euronext Brussels as well as from the Euronext Brussels and concomitant application for directadmission of the shares to Euronext Growth Paris.

End of March 2022 at the earliest: Listing of the Advicenne shares on the Euronext Growth Paris and delisting of the Advicenne shares from the regulated markets of Euronext Paris and Brussels.

ABOUT ADVICENNE

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead drug candidate is currently in late-stage clinical trials for two kidney diseases: distal renal tubular acidosis and cystinuria. ADV7103 has just received a positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of dRTA. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017 and was cross listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange in 2019.

For additional information see: https://advicenne.com/

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2020 universal registration document filed with the French Financial market authority on December 6, 2021 under number D.21-0962 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or not currently considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

