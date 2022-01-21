Debra Johnston - Coldwell Banker Realty: Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor - Debra Johnston on Atlanta's Changing Face of Luxury

Coldwell Banker Realty leading Atlanta agent, Debra Johnston, offers her unfiltered take on Atlanta's changing face of luxury in recent Global Luxury Curated Newsletter.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Debra Johnston is the queen of Atlanta luxury real estate. Affectionately called "The Hammer" by her peers and dripping with charisma, the 5' 3" Southern spitfire regularly lists the city's best trophy properties - like the nearly $10 million Sterling Hall on more than an acre. Her list of sold properties is even more impressive: a record-breaking $15,500,000 estate in Gainesville on 446 acres and video featured by Architectural Digest, a rare and highly-desired mid-century modern home in Buckhead that she's sold twice, and a resort-style estate at Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee that sold for $8,700,000 in four months, holding the highest recorded sale at Lake Oconee.

Unquestionably, Johnston has hit a new apex in her career. The 18-year real estate veteran was named to elite Variety's 2021 Showbiz Real Estate Elite Report. She also closed over $70 million in real estate sales in 2021 - with over $33 million in September alone, her all-time best.

Atlanta has also been on an unprecedented ride the last two years. The price threshold to enter the city's in-town luxury real estate market hit $1 million, while the median luxury price is closer to $3.5 million. A bevy of affluent out-of-state buyers, armed with cash and a slightly edgier style, are flooding into its toniest communities like Buckhead and Chastain Park. "Atlanta is being dubbed the Hollywood of the South," she says, referring to the film industry's entrée into Georgia around 2012 and growing prominence. "My clients range from industry types, sports, entrepreneurs and everything in between." The recent evolution of Atlanta as a global destination has been so dramatic that she foresees the next iteration of the luxury Atlanta buyer as not just being from Los Angeles, Chicago or New York, but from out of the country investing in Atlanta.

It's for that reason that she recently made the leap from the Buckhead office of her former brokerage - where she was the No. 1 individual agent for six years in a row - to the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® network. "My vision was to go next level and expand my reach nationally and internationally in terms of my contacts and referral network. Coldwell Banker is superior in that aspect," she says.

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury connected with Johnston for "TrendTalk" to get her unfiltered view about where the Atlanta luxury housing landscape is headed in 2022. Click here to read the full interview with Atlanta's top luxury realtor.

About Debra Johnston

Debra is consistently chosen to represent Atlanta's best "Trophy Properties," because of her cutting-edge marketing strategy, discretion with well-known clients such as those in the music and film industry. By partnering with Coldwell Banker, Johnston's intention is to increase exposure nationally by representing the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as an elite Luxury Property Specialist. She will now nationally elevate her already expansive offerings with access to one of real estate's most robust global networks encompassing 96,000 independent sales associates in approximately 2,900 offices in 40 countries and territories, culminating in extraordinary representation that crosses oceans, continents, and language barriers.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her Instagram and YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over seventeen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 11 offices and 1,000 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty in the Carolinas is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 18 offices and 1,600 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com .

