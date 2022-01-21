Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2022) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") The Company announces that it has commenced the preliminary review on a lithium project acquisition near the James Bay Area. The claims neighbour properties with several new lithium discoveries and existing outcrops indicating continuous lithium-bearing pegmatites during their drill programs for lithium. The property is located near existing infrastructure and is easily accessible by road.

With the surge of battery metals demand, companies within that area of James Bay have increased exploration and drilling for Lithium. The property lies in an area of active exploration which shows very favorable for further lithium discoveries to be made. Historical maps show extensive outcroppings on the property which should be properly investigated and assessed for pegmatite occurrences, as historically these were not assayed for lithium.

The Company intends to do the due diligence on the property and negotiations with the claims owner as the group of claims would be an valuable asset to Quantum's portfolio.

"Management is eager to have Quantum in full force for 2022 with our exploration programs being set and the Company potentially acquire more properties for our portfolio. By acquiring these new properties, we would broaden our choices for coming exploration programs and further increase our presence in well-known battery metal regions throughout Canada. Although we are very bullish on the idea of the acquisition we are not committed to the idea and still looking at many other possibilities," says Andrew Sostad, CEO.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111122