Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 22.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Entscheidende Wochen stehen an! Kommt jetzt ein lukratives Übernahme-Angebot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.01.2022 | 16:32
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Accointing: ACCOINTING.com Joins The Chamber of Digital Commerce

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2022 / ACCOINTING.com has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce as an Industry Member to improve its relationship and proximity with the US crypto market. The Chamber of Digital Commerce currently has over 150 members, represented by some of the largest industries in the cryptocurrency world. With the idea of helping provide insights and feedback to a prominent and well-established institution on crypto taxation, ACCOINTING.com enters the CDC to pursue being a voice for cryptocurrency holders in the tax and regulatory space.

About Accointing.com

Accointing.com provides tracking, consolidation, tax, and compliance solutions for crypto investors. Accointing.com has over 60k tax reports downloaded across six different countries including the U.S. In addition, Accointing.com has 170k users across the whole world logging in to their accounts daily due to their best-in-class tracking solutions.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce

The Chamber of Digital Commerce, founded in 2014, is an advocacy group and the world's leading trade association for the blockchain and digital asset industry. The Chamber has a dedicated team of blockchain experts who are a key resource to policymakers and work hand in hand on regulatory matters with them. Through its various working groups, the Chamber's team and its members regularly meet to discuss key issues affecting the industry and solutions that are presented to the key policymakers.

Why the Chamber?

Accointing.com is committed to delivering the best and most accurate solution that meets all regulatory requirements. By joining the Chamber, Accointing.com will ensure to remain in the best position to quickly adapt to any new developments in the industry.

In addition, our community will now have a voice with our regulators as we are in a critical time for digital asset legislation. Through our membership in the Chamber, Accointing.com will ensure that our users are represented in discussions relevant to the industry.

Media Contacts:

Company Name / Brand Name: ACCOINTING.com
Contact Person: David Canedo
Contact Person Title: Crypto Taxes Product Manager
City, Country: Zug, Switzerland
Company E-mail**: david@accointing.com
Website: www.accointing.com
Socials (if any): @accointing in all social media platforms

SOURCE: Accointing



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685001/ACCOINTINGcom-Joins-The-Chamber-of-Digital-Commerce

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.