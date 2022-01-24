Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
24.01.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Idogen AB (18/22)

With effect from January 27, 2022, the unit rights in Idogen AB will be traded
on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including
February 07, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   IDOGEN UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017232762              
Order book ID:  245953                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 27, 2022, the paid subscription units in Idogen AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including February 23, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   IDOGEN BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017232770              
Order book ID:  245954                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
