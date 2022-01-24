The funding will drive international deployment of the company's next generation genomic analysis platform to enable personalized medicine in cancers as well as rare and hereditary diseases.

SeqOne Genomics, provider of next genomic analysis solutions for personalized medicine today announced a Series A funding round of €20M.

The round, led by Omnes, Merieux Equity Partners, together with the Software Club and existing investors, Elaia and IRDI Capital Investissement, will enable SeqOne Genomics to accelerate its international sales and the development of new collaborative genomic analysis tools to facilitate communications between different disciplines in the medical team, in order to improve patient outcomes in cancer and hereditary disease.

The company will intensify investments in the development of its genomic-aware data lake to improve the use of big data and machine learning approaches in genomic analysis with the aim of better addressing the fast-evolving needs of molecular biology labs that provide genomic analysis in clinical routine environments, as well as to biopharma companies developing new therapies.

SeqOne's cloud-based solution manages the entire genomic analysis process from raw data to final report presented to clinicians. The solution's end-to-end approach affords better analytic performance, high levels of traceability and improved operational efficiency and has already been adopted by a score of hospitals and central labs and biopharmas as well as spawning partnerships with leading manufacturers of genomics analysis hardware and reagents.

Nicolas Philippe, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of SeqOne Genomics stated "We are extremely happy to have closed this round with leading investors who bring extensive experience in deep-tech, healthcare and biotherapy and who share our vision of building SeqOne into a global leader in personalized medicine. The funding will give us the resources we need to enhance and commercialize our solution to make genomic analysis more accessible and affordable so that each patient can benefit from personalized medicine recommandations.

"The genomics analysis market is experiencing exponential growth driven by the needs of personalized medicine. With the rapid expansion in the available genomic-linked treatments, the complexity of treatment interactions, and the staggering volume of biological and medical data to be factored into each medical decision, biologists and doctors must have access to reliable and actionable analyses in real-time," stated Fabien Collangettes, Director at Omnes. "We were particularly impressed by SeqOne's innovative technological approach that enables improved accuracy of genomic test while reducing turnaround time and cost, thus delivering a key competitive advantage in this fast-growing market."

With the closing of this round, SeqOne's board of directors will be: Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D. independent board member and Chairman of the Board, Fabien Collangettes, Director at Omnes, Yoann Bonnamour, Investment Manager at Merieux Equity Partners, Marc Rougier, Partner at Elaia, Nicolas Philippe, co-founder and CEO of SeqOne Genomics and Jean-Marc Holder, Co-founder and Chief Strategy and Innovation officer of SeqOne Genomics.

This new funding round brings the total amount raised by SeqOne Genomics since its founding in 2017 to €23M.

The company currently employs over 40 staff, primarily experts in genomic medicine, data science, bioinformatics, software development and regulatory compliance quality assurance. It plans to double its staff within the year to execute its ambitious plans.

Advisors:

Legal:

Anthony Beauquier LSF Advisory

Jones Day Jean-Gabriel Griboul and Hortense Fouilland

Market intelligence: Clara Niarfeix Alcimed

Intellectual property: Claire Verschelde, PhD ICOSA

Financial due diligence: Crowe HAF Maxime Hazim and Julien Latrubesse

About SeqOne Genomics

SeqOne Genomics offers high performance genomic analysis solutions for healthcare providers treating patients suffering from cancer, rare and hereditary diseases as well as pharmaceutical companies developing new therapies. The solution leverages advanced machine learning coupled with the company's proprietary GeniOS genomics operating system to dramatically reduce turnaround times and costs while delivering a comprehensive and actionable insights for personalised medicine. The company has won numerous awards including the iLab award and the ARC cancer foundation's Hélène Stark prize.Investors include Elaia, IRDI Capital Investissement, Merieux Equity Partners, Omnes and Software Club.

Web: https://seqone.com

Direct link to this release: https://seqone.com/seriesa

About Elaia

For more information: http://www.elaia.com @Elaia_Partners

About IRDI Capital Investissement

Learn more: https://www.irdi.fr/

About Merieux Equity Partners

For more precision: www.merieux-partners.com

About Omnes

For more precision: www.omnescapital.com

About Software Club

For more precision: softwareclub.io

