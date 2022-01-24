Cinedigm Corp.: In a First-Ever Move, Cinedigm Partners with Nreal to Launch Three Popular Streaming Channels via Nreal Light AR Glasses

Bloody Disgusting TV, Realmadrid TV & CONtv are Now Available to Stream in Augmented Reality (AR) Making Cinedigm the First Streaming Network Ever Integrated Into Consumer AR

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today a partnership with Nreal, an innovator in augmented reality (AR) technology, to bring three of Cinedigm's most popular channels to Nreal's newly introduced AR "TV" app. The deal will allow fans of streaming services Bloody Disgusting TV, Realmadrid TV and CONtv to enjoy an immersive viewing experience, bringing them closer to their favorite content, via a virtual HD screen of up to 220 inches provided by the critically acclaimed Nreal Light AR glasses. According to research firm Research & Markets, the global AR market is expected to be worth $77 billion dollars and grow at over 38% annually through 2025, driven by major new platform entrants like Nreal, Meta, Microsoft and Apple.

Nreal, a global leader in consumer AR glasses, initially launched its Nreal Light model this past December in the US through a partnership with Verizon, the country's second-largest telecom company. With the ability to tether to a user's Android-based smartphone, Nreal Light provides exceptional accessibility to an immersive AR experience, opening the gateway to the AR world. The partnership with Cinedigm demonstrates both companies' innovative efforts to integrate streaming content into an AR experience for their users. Cinedigm's Matchpoint 2.0 technology stack has been designed to enable content partners to not only compete in today's high-growth streaming markets but also take advantage of the next phase of mega-growth in entertainment experiences driven by the world's leading platform companies."

Bloody Disgusting TV: the free-to-stream service is packed full of blood, gore and so much more. Featuring theatrical hits such as The Collector, originals like Bloody Bites and Hello Horror and cult favorites such as Deep Red, the channel has become a go-to for horror fans.

Realmadrid TV: provides viewers one-of-a-kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid's La Liga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. In addition, the streaming channel plays classic programming, features exclusive club insight, breaking news and more.

provides viewers one-of-a-kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid's La Liga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. In addition, the streaming channel plays classic programming, features exclusive club insight, breaking news and more. CONtv: carries a diverse range of film and television essentials focusing on action/thriller, horror, anime and sci-fi/fantasy genres. With films featuring superstars like Jason Biggs and Ashley Tisdale (Amateur Night), Milo Gibson and Peter Facinelli (Gangster Land) & Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell (Silencer) the channel is packed with content for pop culture fans to enjoy.

Founded in 2017, Nreal first unveiled its Nreal Light AR glasses at 2019's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Nreal Light was critically acclaimed for its exceptional display quality, wearability and digital interactions, and was awarded Engadget's "Best of CES Award." The partnership with Cinedigm comes amid Nreal's drive to bolster its content ecosystem with a new AR "TV" app, which allows for simple integration with streaming content. In addition to featuring a truly innovative spatial content layout, the "TV" app provides a "Theatre Mode" which projects a virtual 220" sized HD screen that takes full advantage of Nreal Light's supreme display quality.

"Cinedigm is committed to embracing the best and most innovative technologies that entertain our audiences in compelling ways," said Tony Huidor, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm. "We are proud to be a US launch partner of Nreal. This partnership provides a direct path for us into the emerging metaverse through the ongoing evolution of AR & MR technology. This close relationship with Nreal will allow us to stay at the cutting edge of where we anticipate entertainment technology to be in the very near future. We have every confidence that our viewers will embrace these new immersive experiences while Cinedigm continues to focus on expanding the video viewing experience via this rapidly evolving technology."

"Our partnership with Cinedigm in the US comes at an exciting time, as we're building out a holistic AR experience for consumer audiences. For the first time, fans can now engage with Cinedigm's streaming content through Nreal's AR glasses, on a 220" virtual HD screen," said Peng Jin, Nreal's Co-founder. "The addition of a native streaming TV app in AR is a big step toward realizing the promise of augmented reality by enhancing our viewers' experience. We are very proud to partner with Cinedigm to create this innovative offering. Moving forward, we aim to continue expanding our partnerships as we enter an exhilarating new era of development."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (Cinedigm Twitter), LinkedIn (Cinedigm LinkedIn), Facebook (Cinedigm Facebook), StockTwits (Cinedigm Stocktwits) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

Nreal is a fast-growing augmented reality company ushering in the next generation of user interactions with hardware and software solutions that merge the physical with the digital world. Nreal innovated augmented reality experiences with its Nreal Air and Nreal Light products, accompanied by Nreal's self-developed 3D system Nebula. Nreal is fueled by a mission to make AR accessible for everyone, encompassing both consumers and enterprise customers, and is supported by global partnerships with the world's leading 5G companies worldwide. Nreal Light is available for sale and is being demonstrated in world-class 5G network retail stores.

To learn more about Nreal, visit https://nreal.ai.

The Nreal Light Developer Kit is available for order from https://developer.nreal.ai/.

