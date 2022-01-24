AdmissionSight: How the Pandemic has Impacted Colleges and Universities Around the Country

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / There is no doubt that all of us have been through a unique, difficult and sometimes downright terrifying year as the Omicron variant continues to surge.

Nothing could have fully prepared any of us for the pandemic and how dramatically it would impact our day-to-day lives as well as our short and long-term goals. Few people know about how quickly plans changed due to COVID-19 better than those near the end of their high school years or at the beginning of their college years.

Although thousands of schools across the country shut down in-person learning entirely at the beginning of the pandemic, things are starting to get back to normal now as we head into the beginning of 2022 due to the highly effective vaccines. There is no doubt that the college experience will forever be changed because of the pandemic.

Online classes have of course been the only way for most students to learn for the past year, and just because millions of people are getting vaccinated every day does not mean that online courses are going anywhere soon. That is especially true when it comes to massive lecture-type schools.

It is going to be very hard to find a lecture hall filled with hundreds of students this school year - and possibly for many school years going forward. Instead, it is more likely that lecture halls will feature socially distanced in-person learning as well as hundreds of students following along online.

It is already clear just how different college admissions at top schools is going to be because of COVID-19. It can be argued that the most impactful change that has had something of a ripple effect on the rest of the process was the decision by many of the most challenging and prestigious schools to abandon the requirement of SAT and ACT test scores.

This has led to more students than ever applying to schools like Harvard , Yale, and Princeton due to lower barriers of entry and the acceptance rates of those schools plunging to record lows.

If current trends are a strong indication of the future, it seems quite clear that top schools - both public and private - are looking to make a serious push at increasing and improving the ethnic and racial diversity among their student body. Diversity has always been a priority of the Ivy League in recent years in a strong push towards bringing equality to light in America.

So far, schools are showing major increases in minority applications in admissions. This is undoubtedly a good thing that will only broaden the representation amongst the student ranks at schools like Yale, Stanford , Northwestern and more.

