Company Raises FY 2022 Outlook For Both Sales and Profitability

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, with strong growth in Pointing Devices, Keyboards Combos and Gaming, and share gains in the majority of key categories. The Company raised annual guidance for both sales and profitability.

Q3 financial highlights:

Sales were $1.63 billion, down 2 percent in US dollars and constant currency, compared to Q3 of the prior year. This performance nearly sustains last year's record Q3 sales which grew 85 percent in US dollars and 80 percent in constant currency.

Category sales in US dollars grew 29 percent in Keyboards Combos and 8 percent in Pointing Devices and Gaming, compared to Q3 of the prior year. Video Collaboration grew 24 percent quarter over quarter and was down 2 percent compared to Q3 of the prior year in which sales grew more than 200 percent.

GAAP operating income declined 41 percent to $263 million, compared to $448 million in the same quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP operating income declined 37 percent to $302 million, compared to $476 million in the same quarter a year ago. This reflects the Company's planned, strategic investments in marketing and innovation to drive future growth. Non-GAAP operating income almost doubled versus two years ago.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) declined 44 percent to $1.24, compared to $2.22 in the same quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP EPS declined 37 percent to $1.55, compared to $2.45 in the same quarter a year ago.

Cash flow from operations was $377 million. The Company returned $116 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases. Year to date, the Company has returned a total of $450 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, more than twice the amount over the same period last year.

"I'm excited to now have in sight a fiscal year of growth for FY 2022, on top of last year's remarkable performance," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "Our Q3 results reflect the strength of our operational capabilities, innovation engine, and the choices we made to position ourselves in line with the long-term trends affecting work, play, and creating."

Outlook

Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2022 annual outlook to between 2 and 5 percent sales growth in constant currency, and between $850 million and $900 million in non-GAAP operating income. The Company's previous outlook was flat sales growth in constant currency, plus or minus five percent, and $800 million to $850 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Prepared Remarks Available Online

Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results videoconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q3 Fiscal Year 2022 on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency, a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Fiscal Year 2022 outlook.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Logitech webcasts its earnings calls, and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community on its investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech's corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021, long-term trends, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2022 sales growth and non-GAAP operating income. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales 1,632,782 1,667,302 4,251,107 3,716,354 Cost of goods sold 971,646 914,851 2,470,980 2,082,088 Amortization of intangible assets 3,126 3,441 11,028 9,800 Gross profit 658,010 749,010 1,769,099 1,624,466 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 269,941 204,485 778,882 496,520 Research and development 75,529 53,910 213,436 157,014 General and administrative 38,478 37,606 112,291 98,341 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 3,662 4,946 13,986 13,886 Impairment of intangible assets 7,000 7,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,110 (3,509 5,716 Restructuring charges (credits), net 1,759 1,770 (54 Total operating expenses 395,259 300,947 1,123,856 771,423 Operating income 262,751 448,063 645,243 853,043 Interest income 278 311 795 1,444 Other income (expense), net (3,673 6,483 (1,941 9,661 Income before income taxes 259,356 454,857 644,097 864,148 Provision for income taxes 49,345 72,334 107,789 142,638 Net income 210,011 382,523 536,308 721,510 Net income per share: Basic 1.26 2.26 3.19 4.28 Diluted 1.24 2.22 3.14 4.21 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 167,090 169,050 167,953 168,448 Diluted 169,707 172,587 171,027 171,378

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited December 31, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2021 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,364,411 1,750,327 Accounts receivable, net 845,836 612,225 Inventories 834,534 661,116 Other current assets 145,001 135,650 Total current assets 3,189,782 3,159,318 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 109,601 114,060 Goodwill 448,731 429,604 Other intangible assets, net 89,878 115,148 Other assets 323,605 324,248 Total assets 4,161,597 4,142,378 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 738,992 823,233 Accrued and other current liabilities 813,684 858,617 Total current liabilities 1,552,676 1,681,850 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 85,610 59,237 Other non-current liabilities 155,369 139,502 Total liabilities 1,793,655 1,880,589 Shareholders' equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares 173,106 at December 31 and March 31, 2021 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals 50,000 at December 31 and March 31, 2021 Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital 17,311 at December 31 and March 31, 2021 Additional paid-in capital 115,994 129,519 Shares in treasury, at cost 6,639 at December 31, 2021 and 4,799 at March 31, 2021 (526,480 (279,541 Retained earnings 2,867,476 2,490,578 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (119,196 (108,915 Total shareholders' equity 2,367,942 2,261,789 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,161,597 4,142,378

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 210,011 382,523 536,308 721,510 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 21,913 13,409 65,387 36,010 Amortization of intangible assets 6,755 8,388 24,223 23,627 Impairment of intangible assets 7,000 7,000 Loss on investments 460 2,173 1,421 4,692 Share-based compensation expense 24,792 19,814 72,465 64,714 Deferred income taxes 20,561 17,531 27,369 37,683 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,110 (3,509 5,716 Other 9 207 1,068 (1,670 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (123,350 (129,966 (236,358 (476,804 Inventories (10,240 (78,258 (177,828 (239,378 Other assets 27,871 (21,714 (20,569 (53,281 Accounts payable 74,845 141,848 (80,637 541,024 Accrued and other liabilities 117,059 173,945 (17,612 264,576 Net cash provided by operating activities 376,576 529,900 198,728 928,419 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (16,494 (18,389 (63,726 (46,163 Investment in privately held companies (359 (120 (1,260 (3,525 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (300 (360 (15,886 (360 Proceeds from return of strategic investments 2,934 2,934 Purchases of short-term investments (10,000 (10,000 Proceeds from the sale of short-term investments 1,225 1,225 Purchases of trading investments (1,178 (2,473 (3,644 (10,672 Proceeds from sales of trading investments 1,308 2,493 4,285 11,332 Net cash used in investing activities (25,798 (15,915 (89,006 (46,454 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends (159,410 (146,705 Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition (880 (880 Purchases of registered shares (116,245 (50,271 (290,625 (72,725 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 8 3,643 16,644 29,709 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (3,777 (3,731 (58,528 (29,475 Net cash used in financing activities (120,894 (50,359 (492,799 (219,196 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,769 7,896 (2,839 10,408 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 227,115 471,522 (385,916 673,177 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,137,296 917,221 1,750,327 715,566 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 1,364,411 1,388,743 1,364,411 1,388,743

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, NET SALES 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net sales by product category: Pointing Devices 231,090 213,638 8 602,982 503,228 20 Keyboards Combos 281,608 218,269 29 736,237 565,246 30 PC Webcams 115,115 131,700 (13 319,504 295,020 8 Tablet Other Accessories 82,859 138,052 (40 242,932 267,186 (9 Gaming (1) 469,282 436,426 8 1,135,456 916,040 24 Video Collaboration 287,187 292,500 (2 753,725 659,278 14 Mobile Speakers 56,748 72,566 (22 124,724 145,156 (14 Audio Wearables 104,280 152,952 (32 318,965 338,592 (6 Smart Home 4,559 10,593 (57 16,380 25,976 (37 Other (2) 54 606 (91 202 632 (68 Total Sales 1,632,782 1,667,302 (2 4,251,107 3,716,354 14

(1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs. (2) Other includes products that the Company currently intends to phase out, or has already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to the Company's business.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, GAAP TO NON GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit GAAP 658,010 749,010 1,769,099 1,624,466 Share-based compensation expense 1,782 1,747 5,253 4,919 Amortization of intangible assets 3,126 3,441 11,028 9,800 Gross profit Non-GAAP 662,918 754,198 1,785,380 1,639,185 Gross margin GAAP 40.3 44.9 41.6 43.7 Gross margin Non-GAAP 40.6 45.2 42.0 44.1 Operating expenses GAAP 395,259 300,947 1,123,856 771,423 Less: Share-based compensation expense 23,010 18,067 67,212 59,795 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 3,662 4,946 13,986 13,886 Less: Impairment of intangible assets 7,000 7,000 Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,110 (3,509 5,716 Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net 1,759 1,770 (54 Operating expenses Non-GAAP 360,938 277,934 1,037,397 692,080 % of net sales GAAP 24.2 18.0 26.4 20.8 % of net sales Non GAAP 22.1 16.7 24.4 18.6 Operating income GAAP 262,751 448,063 645,243 853,043 Share-based compensation expense 24,792 19,814 72,465 64,714 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 6,788 8,387 25,014 23,686 Impairment of intangible assets 7,000 7,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,110 (3,509 5,716 Restructuring charges (credits), net 1,759 1,770 (54 Operating income Non GAAP 301,980 476,264 747,983 947,105 % of net sales GAAP 16.1 26.9 15.2 23.0 % of net sales Non GAAP 18.5 28.6 17.6 25.5 Net income GAAP 210,011 382,523 536,308 721,510 Share-based compensation expense 24,792 19,814 72,465 64,714 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 6,788 8,387 25,014 23,686 Impairment of intangible assets 7,000 7,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,110 (3,509 5,716 Restructuring charges (credits), net 1,759 1,770 (54 Loss on investments 460 2,173 1,421 4,692 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 13,054 10,165 12,463 31,564 Net income Non GAAP 262,754 423,062 652,932 851,828 Net income per share: Diluted GAAP 1.24 2.22 3.14 4.21 Diluted Non GAAP 1.55 2.45 3.82 4.97 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted GAAP and Non GAAP 169,707 172,587 171,027 171,378

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2021 2020 2021 2020 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold 1,782 1,747 5,253 4,919 Marketing and selling 10,699 8,390 28,987 27,559 Research and development 4,510 3,482 14,295 10,348 General and administrative 7,801 6,195 23,930 21,888 Total share-based compensation expense 24,792 19,814 72,465 64,714 Income tax benefit (3,581 (3,471 (23,460 (15,540 Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit 21,211 16,343 49,005 49,174

*Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Impairment of intangible assets. We may incur impairment of intangible assets expense, primarily in connection with our past business or asset acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such expenses are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments, investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Nicole Noutsios, Investor Relations lir@logitech.com

Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate Employee Communications USA +1 (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499