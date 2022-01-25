- (PLX AI) - Netcompany shares fell 9% after the company's earnings missed expectations and guidance for the new year was seen as soft, analysts said.
- • Organic revenue growth outlook of 13-18% compared unfavorably with 15-20% expected by several Nordic analysts
- • The organic growth will be negatively impacted by 3 percentage points relating to discontinuing of non-strategic business in the UK and Denmark, the company said
- • The 2022 guidance was disappointing, especially the 13-18% organic revenue growth, SEB analysts said
