Crypto Valley reaffirms its standing as the most mature global blockchain hub with a record 2021 valuation of its Top 50 companies at over half a trillion USD, boasting fourteen Unicorns.Zug - Crypto Valley reaffirms its standing as the most mature global blockchain hub with a record 2021 valuation of its Top 50 companies at over half a trillion USD ($611.8bn), boasting fourteen Unicorns. Today's CV VC Top 50 Report 2021 shows that Crypto Valley, which includes Switzerland and Liechtenstein, is flourishing because of an exemplary regulatory jurisdiction...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...