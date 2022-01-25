B2Broker, a leading liquidity and technology provider of solutions to the Forex and financial services industry, has secured a licence from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius, the company has announced. The licence has been acquired under the name of B2B Prime Services Limited, a member of the B2Broker Group of Companies, which as of 12th November, 2021, possesses an Investment Dealer licence (Full Service Dealer excluding underwriting /code SEC-2.1, Licence C117017139).

Under Mauritius regulation, the company will operate as a Prime of Prime (PoP) Multi-Asset Liquidity Provider, focusing on institutional and professional clients across the whole spectrum of the financial markets. Its core investment services consist of leveraged derivative products in CFDs (e.g. Forex, metals, commodities, shares, indices). (Graphic: Business Wire)

Description of Authorised Activity

As an authorised Dealer in Securities, B2B Prime Services is permitted to act as intermediary in the execution of securities transactions for clients in accordance with the country's local legislation. Under Mauritius regulation, the company will operate as a Prime of Prime (PoP) Multi-Asset Liquidity Provider, focusing on institutional and professional clients across the whole spectrum of the financial markets. Its core investment services consist of leveraged derivative products in CFDs (e.g. Forex, metals, commodities, shares, indices).

About the FSC

The FSC is the integrated regulator in Mauritius for the financial services sector and was established in 2001 to licence, regulate, monitor and supervise the conduct of business activities in these sectors in accordance with local legislation. The regulator is committed to the sustained development of Mauritius as a sound and competitive Financial Services Centre with the aim of promoting the development, fairness, efficiency and transparency of financial institutions and capital markets, suppressing crime and malpractices so as to provide protection to members of the public investing in non-banking financial products, and ensuring the soundness and stability of the financial system in Mauritius.

About B2Broker Group of Companies

B2Broker is a global brand with a solid reputation in the B2B sphere as one of the most in-demand technology and liquidity providers for Forex and crypto brokers, crypto exchanges and other financial services entities. The group helps these firms empower their businesses through building a successful, transparent and ethical environment and connecting them to the markets in a short space of time and at a reasonable cost.

B2Broker offers a broad range of services including Crypto/Forex/CFD liquidity, Crypto/Forex Broker turnkey solutions, crypto payment processing (B2BinPay), MT4/5 white label solutions, B2Core (Trader's Room), B2Trader (Matching Engine) and liquidity on over 800 trading instruments across the entire spectrum of assets.

Headquartered in Moscow, B2Broker has several years of operational experience with 10 offices in 8 countries across Russia, Europe, Asia and MENA. A total of 7 licences so far to its name including FCA, AEMI, Central Bank of Russia, and now FSC, allows B2Broker to serve clients across more than 50 countries, offering Forex liquidity distribution and a range of other services to the Forex, Crypto and Securities industries. The company has secured a large portfolio of well-known global clients in the financial services industry with plans to further increase company representation and visibility across the globe.

CEO and Founder of B2Broker Group, Arthur Azizov, commented, "We are pleased to have added another prestigious licence to our growing portfolio. The licence ensures the reliability and transparency of all operations in accordance with the strict supervision of the FSC and adds further credibility to us as a leading global fintech player. Industry regulation is undoubtedly the best way to achieve total legitimisation of the Forex and financial services industry and our latest licence acquisition means that even more clients across the world will be able to benefit from the highest level of protection offered by one of the world's leading, multi-regulated technology and liquidity providers."

The acquisition of the latest FSC licence broadens B2Broker's horizons enabling the company to secure further business in its quest to expand its global reach. Aside from this latest licence acquisition, the company currently has several other licence applications with established regulators in process which are expected to be concluded during 2022.

