Orbs ushers in the next era of decentralized finance by being the infrastructure provider for the new Open DeFi Notification protocol. The new Protocol enters public beta today and can be accessed on Apple and iOS devices.

Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Orbs, together with the greater DeFi community under the DeFi.org banner, introduces the Open DeFi Notification Protocol. The technology is powered by Orbs and helps users acquire decentralized and free mobile notifications for crucial on-chain events. The Open DeFi Notification Protocol supports multiple networks, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and others.

Decentralized finance projects can take advantage of this technology to increase awareness of their offerings. Notifications can pertain to accumulated pending rewards, price changes, near liquidations, contract upgrades, stop-loss limits, governance votes, and anything else developers consider worthwhile communicating.

The Open DeFi Notification Protocol, powered by Orbs, has the support of various top DeFi protocols seeking integration into the mobile application. Thanks to its cross-chain properties, it is easy to integrate protocols across multiple blockchains, including BSC, Polygon, and Avalanche. Moreover, the Open DeFi Notification Protocol accommodates various functionalities, including DEX-AMMs, yield aggregators, vaults, and more.

Launch partners and contributors include Quickswap, Trader Joe, Dot.Finance, Dinoswap, Revault Network, WOWswap and KogeFarm. Supported networks include Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon and Avalanche.

Orbs is proud to be the first project to implement this new protocol and contribute to the growing success of the initiative under the DeFi.org banner. Moreover, this Protocol is an example of how Orbs pushes the boundaries of Layer-3 innovation. Its infrastructure layer capable of reading various activities on underpinning Layer-1 and Layer-2 networks provides DeFi users with crucial information to enhance their strategies.

About Orbs

Orbs is a public blockchain infrastructure designed for mass usage applications. The Orbs protocol is decentralized and executed by a public network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs unique features designed for interoperability with EVM-compatible blockchains, together with its decentralized network of nodes, allow it to be set up as a separate execution layer ("L3") operating to enhance the capabilities of EVM smart contracts. By working in conjunction with other L1 and L2 solutions as part of a tiered blockchain stack, Orbs opens up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for DeFi, NFT, Metaverse and GameFi.

Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.

