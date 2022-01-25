New Company Name and Vision Grounded in Market Growth and Planned Expansion

Critigen, an international leader in spatial technology, today announced it has rebranded as Locana, communicating an expanded vision of location intelligence as well as accelerated plans for product and service offerings. The company's new name brings together the roots Locus-a place or locality-and Ana-a collection of information on a place, building on decades of market leadership with geospatial technologies while reflecting the company's broader mission to help clients with everything location.

Forrester Research estimated that 36 percent of large-and mid-size organizations are expected to deploy location intelligence software by the end of 2022, up from ten percent in 20191. In fact, industry analysts have cited the entry of a "golden age" of location intelligence2, forged from rapidly increasing data collection and capture from a myriad of sources, including sensors, employee tablets, fleet vehicles, infrastructure assets, and consumer applications. It's estimated that more than 143 million users engage with mobile navigation apps on any given day.3

"We are living in a world that runs on location data-from everyday tasks like getting directions; to strategic business decisions; to tackling the most pressing social, environmental and health challenges of our time," said Locana Chief Executive Officer Jeff Haight. "Locana has been a pioneer in putting location to work since GIS first emerged as a promising tool for managing critical infrastructure and resources. However, that was just a prelude to the role geographic science and location intelligence can play in every sector of the global economy. Our name change reflects our commitment to lead this new era."

The convergence of three emerging trends is fueling the geospatial market and elevating the importance of location: new demands and use cases; the exponential growth of location data; and elevated expectations for simple, powerful, and scalable enterprise-grade applications. "These drivers mean more and more organizations are looking for partners that can help them create a cohesive and strategic view of location," said Mike Housby, Locana Vice President and U.K. General Manager. "Whether in the application of 5G, the work of an NGO in sub-Saharan Africa, transformation of global infrastructure or a utility addressing climate adaptation, there is a rapidly-growing global demand for location intelligence."

While technologies such as satellites, wearables, and IoT continue to drive the creation, awareness, and demand of spatial data-artificial intelligence and machine learning provide new ways to enrich and tailor that data, making it more personally relevant to users. But the sheer magnitude of spatial data means the next generation of solutions need to make data more accessible, consumable, and actionable. Todd Slind, Locana Vice President of Technology, added, "The volume and frequency of data can be overwhelming. We help customers access the right data at the right time and turn it into information they can use to make better informed decisions."

About Locana

Locana, a location and mapping technology company, provides software products and services that solve the world's most pressing business, climate, and social challenges. With more than 20 years of experience, Locana is a global leader in both enterprise geospatial solutions and innovative applications using proprietary and open-source mapping technologies. By taking a location-first approach to problem solving, Locana builds, implements, and connects solutions for public and private customers, in a wide range of domains including: utilities, land and facility management, critical infrastructure, defense, conservation, international development, and technology, among others. With headquarters in Denver, Colo., the company also has major offices in Seattle and London. For further information, visit: www.locana.co or https://www.linkedin.com/company/locana-co/.

1. Adoption of geospatial analytics is growing fast. In 2019, 10% of large and mid-sized organizations had deployed location intelligence software, by the end of 2022, that number will be 36%. (Hare, Woodward, Hunter, Forecast snapshot: Location intelligence software, worldwide 2019, 2019)

2. The golden age of location intelligence has arrived. Professionals can use geospatial analytics to synchronize and optimize customer experiences, business decisions and actions using locations. (Forrester, New Tech: Location Intelligence Technologies, 2019)

3. Over 143M US users engage with mobile navigation apps on any given day. (Reuters, 2020)

