Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that Altus Group Limited, the real estate industry's foremost recognized gold standard for feasibility analysis vetting for banks and lenders, has today issued its final report on the financial feasibility of Sage Ranch. The entire 116-page report is confidential due to proprietary modelling software however, the Company may highlight the summary conclusion as follows in US currency:

Development Scenario Built in 6 phases over approximately 6 years. There will be approximately 165 units per year.



Projected Revenue 995 units, totaling 1,600,763 square feet saleable

Target average sales rate of $272 per square foot of saleable. $408,761,162 projected net residential revenue after 6% sales agent fees.



Projected Profit $173,940,459 projected net profit and a 66.7% profit on cost. Project IRR 61.8%. $123,719,669 Net Present Value based on a Discount Rate of 6% p.a.

The Company announces a private placement of 2,000,000 units at $1.25 per unit for total proceeds of $2,500,000. Proceeds are for general working capital. Each unit comprises one common share plus one whole common share purchase warrant exercisable at $1.35 per warrant, converting into one full common share. The warrants will have a three (3) year expiry commencing on the day the units are issued. All securities are subject to a four (4) month hold period. The Company further grants 500,000 stock options at $1.25 with a three-year expiry.

Greenbriar is a leading developer of renewable energy and sustainable real estate. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

