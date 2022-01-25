Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF)") ("Affinity") ("the Corporation") announces it will issue a total of 240,000 common shares of the Corporation for the completion of a shares for services agreement entered into on September 1, 2020 with Mr. Herbert Strauss for providing financial and strategic business planning related to the European financial markets. Details of the agreement can be found in Affinity's news release dated September 25, 2020.

When issued, the 240,000 shares will have a hold period expiring 4 months and one day after their date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV Exchange ("TSXV"). The number of shares issuable and the share price were determined at the market price of the Company's common shares at the time the quarterly payments are due, in compliance with the policies of the TSXV and range from $0.13 to $0.20 per common share. The Corporation received conditional approval for the agreement from the TSXV and will issue the shares upon receipt of final approval.

Shares for services - Online Marketing with Agoracom

The Corporation has issued 336,064 common shares at a deemed price between $0.09 per share and $0.325 per share in consideration of the completion of an agreement dated September 11, 2019 with AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("Agoracom").

The shares will have a hold period expiring 4 months and one day after their date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. The number of shares issuable and the share price were determined at the market price of the Company's common shares at the time the payments were due, in compliance with the policies of the TSXV. The TSXV Exchange has approved of the issuance of these shares.

About Affinity Metals

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. Affinity is following a hybrid approach of combining the advancement of strategic assets along with following a Project Generator model.

Affinity presently holds properties in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

The Corporation can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com

Information relating to the Corporation is available at: www.affinity-metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111592