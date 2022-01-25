Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 25 janvier/January 2022) The common shares of Caprock Mining Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on opportunities in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt ("BGB") of Ontario. The company's 100% interest in six gold exploration properties gives it a substantial landholding in the BGB - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically, and contains the world-class Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project) which is being brought to production by a joint venture partnership between Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) and Orion Mine Finance. With an experienced management team that has a strong exploration pedigree, Caprock is poised to advance its portfolio of gold exploration properties in the BGB to generate incremental shareholder value.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Caprock Mining Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Caprock Mining Corp. est une société canadienne d'exploration aurifère qui se concentre sur les opportunités dans la ceinture aurifère historique de Beardmore-Geraldton (« BGB ») en Ontario. La participation à 100 % de la société dans six propriétés d'exploration aurifère lui confère une propriété foncière substantielle dans le BGB - une ceinture qui a produit plus de quatre millions d'onces d'or par le passé et qui contient le projet aurifère de classe mondiale Greenstone (anciennement connu sous le nom de projet aurifère Hardrock) qui est mis en production par un partenariat de coentreprise entre Equinox Gold (TSE: EQX) et Orion Mine Finance. Avec une équipe de direction expérimentée qui a un solide pedigree d'exploration, Caprock est sur le point de faire progresser son portefeuille de propriétés d'exploration aurifère dans le BGB afin de générer une valeur supplémentaire pour les actionnaires.

Issuer/Émetteur: Caprock Mining Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CAPR Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 30 372 500 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 20 400 510 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 14070L 10 9 ISIN: CA 14070L 10 9 4 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 26 janvier/January 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 août/August Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Marrelli Trust Company Limited

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for CAPR. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com