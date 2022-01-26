DJ Mikron sees marked improvement in earnings

Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Mikron sees marked improvement in earnings 26-Jan-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Biel/Bienne, January 26, 2022, 7.00 a.m. - The Mikron Group achieved a significant improvement in earnings in the 2021 business year. The key drivers of this encouraging development were the restructuring successfully completed in 2020 as well as the significant sales increases reported by the Mikron Tool division of the Mikron Machining Solutions business segment and by the Mikron Automation business segment. Provisional, as yet unaudited, closing figures show an increase in Group sales from CHF 257.8 million in 2020 to CHF 289.5 million in 2021 (+12.3%).

Order intake

At CHF 305.7 million, the Mikron Group posted a 14.4% increase in order intake compared with 2020 (CHF 267.3 million). The Mikron Automation business segment accounted for CHF 170.5 million of order intake, and the Mikron Machining Solutions business segment CHF 135.4 million.

Net sales and order backlog

At CHF 289.5 million, annual net sales are 12.3% higher than the previous year's figure (CHF 257.8 million). The Mikron Automation business segment reported sales of CHF 176.7 million (previous year: CHF 161.7 million, +9.3%), while the Mikron Machining Solutions business segment saw an increase from CHF 96.3 million to CHF 112.9 million (+17.2%). At CHF 176.7 million, the Group's year-end order backlog is 9.3% higher than at the close of 2020 (CHF 161.6 million).

Profitability

For the 2021 business year, Mikron is expecting an EBIT margin at the level of the half-year closing, i.e. approximately 6%.

Mikron will announce the Group's detailed closing figures for 2021 at the Media and Analyst Conference on March 11, 2022.

Preliminary volume figures for the Mikron Group

20212) 2020 +/- CHF million Order intake1) 305.7 267.3 +14.4% - Machining Solutions 135.4 96.0 +41.0% - Automation 170.5 171.5 -0.6% Net sales 289.5 257.8 +12.3% - Machining Solutions 112.9 96.3 +17.2% - Automation 176.7 161.7 +9.3% Order backlog1) 176.7 161.6 +9.3% - Machining Solutions 61.1 38.2 +59.9% - Automation 115.6 123.4 -6.3%

^1) Alternative performance measures, see Annual Report 2020, pages 96 to 98, or www.mikron.com/apm

^2) Unaudited

Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, writing instruments and watchmaking industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, in Germany, Singapore, China and Lithuania. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,300.

Contact

Mikron Management AG, Dr. Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group

Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com

Download ad hoc announcement

www.mikron.com/news

Investor Relations Calendar

March 11, 2022, 07.00 a.m. - Ad hoc announcement: Publication of the 2021 Annual Report

March 11, 2022, 10.30 a.m. - Media and analysts conference

April 27, 2022, 04.00 p.m. - Annual General Meeting 2022

Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this ad hoc announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Mikron(R) is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).

Mikron Holding AG | Mühlebrücke 2 | 2502 Biel | Switzerland | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com

Unsubscribe

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1272804 26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272804&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2022 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)