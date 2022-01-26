Regulatory News:

Due to strong demand for lithium-ion batteries and other important markets, Arkema's (Paris:AKE) previously announced 35% fluoropolymer capacity increase at its Changshu site in China is now revised upwards to a capacity increase of 50%, with no change in the expected start-up date (end-2022).

With this PVDF capacity increase, Arkema accelerates its development in China in order to meet the strong demand from its partner customers in the lithium-ion battery business and support the significant growth in the water filtration, specialty coatings, and semiconductor sectors.

Arkema, a global leader in PVDF production, also recently announced a 50% PVDF capacity increase at its Pierre-Bénite site in France, which is scheduled to come on stream in the first quarter of 2023.

"We are committed to supporting the growth of our customers," said Erwoan Pezron, Senior Vice-President of Arkema's High Performance Polymers. "We continue to innovate and grow together, driven by strong end-user demand for sustainable solutions."

