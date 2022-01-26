Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it was selected by one of the world's largest and

most popular international film festival organizations ("the Customer"). Commencing December 31st, 2021, the three-year agreement includes first-year billings of $174,000; an auto-renewing subscription ("Subscription") to MediaValet's enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") platform, Audio/Video Intelligence ("AVI") services, Adobe Creative Cloud integration; and professional services covering implementation, training and support.

Movie attendees

During the Customer's renowned history of showcasing the best in filmmaking to global audiences through year-round festival programming, it has amassed an impressive number of high-value and historic films, as well as terabytes of event and promotional media. Without a true enterprise digital asset management system, the Customer's assets have been extremely difficult, if not impossible in many many cases, to access, search, share and monetize. With this agreement, they've taken the first step towards bringing their assets to life, with the goal of leveraging their historic film archive to increase the value they deliver to their members, the film industry and global audiences. MediaValet was selected for the scalability, redundancy and security of its enterprise DAM platform, and its industry-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI) capabilities.

"Our ability to apply AI to massive film archives, making previously siloed and unknown assets suddenly discoverable and easy to access at the click of a mouse button, is attracting an entirely new set of mid and enterprise customers," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "A material percentage of these customers are in the not-for-profit ("NFP") sector; a source of great pride for us. It truly is humbling to help these organizations uncover material value from the vast legacies they've built in the service of art, culture, environment, biodiversity and general human knowledge. Building our software to address the largest DAM use-cases has opened up markets we never imagined. Today, we are the clear choice for any organizations that have massive video archives. We're excited by the vision of our newest customer and look forward to achieving things they've never imagined possible - before now."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Monday.com, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

