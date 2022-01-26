Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Vo2 Cap Holding AB (publ) is removed (23/22)

On June 11, 2021, the shares in Vo2 Cap Holding AB (publ) (formerly Curando Nordic AB) (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had entered into an agreement to acquire all the shares in Vo2 Cap AB (publ) through a reverse takeover, conditional upon the approval by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders as well as Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On August 7, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market conditional upon, inter alia, fulfillment of applicable liquidity requirements. On August 17, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders had decided to approve the acquisition of Vo2 Cap AB (publ) through a directed share issue. On August 26, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the acquisition of Vo2 Cap AB (publ) had been completed. On January 25, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company fulfills the liquidity requirements of Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Vo2 Cap Holding AB (publ) (VO2, ISIN code SE0016802797, order book ID 131080). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB