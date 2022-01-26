Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (2/22)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Divio Technologies AB (the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of three annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has breached item 4.2.3 (b) in combination with items 4.2.1 and 4.1 of the Rulebook by not having disclosed a communiqué from its annual general meeting 2021 as soon as possible with information about the resolutions adopted by the meeting. The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violation considering that the Company had already been criticized by Nasdaq Stockholm for not having disclosed the communiqué from its annual general meeting 2020 as soon as possible. Against this background, the Disciplinary Committee orders the Company to pay a fine of three annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038823