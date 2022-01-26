Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
26.01.2022 | 15:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (2/22)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Divio
Technologies AB (the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a
fine of three annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has breached item 4.2.3
(b) in combination with items 4.2.1 and 4.1 of the Rulebook by not having
disclosed a communiqué from its annual general meeting 2021 as soon as possible
with information about the resolutions adopted by the meeting. 

The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violation
considering that the Company had already been criticized by Nasdaq Stockholm
for not having disclosed the communiqué from its annual general meeting 2020 as
soon as possible. Against this background, the Disciplinary Committee orders
the Company to pay a fine of three annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038823
