Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Ad-hoc und eine gewaltige Kurschance!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAH7 ISIN: US7501021056 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
26.01.22
16:09 Uhr
12,700 US-Dollar
+0,020
+0,16 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2022 | 15:05
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Amar Maletira, President and Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call on the day of the release (February 22, 2022) at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company's financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

Via Zoom:
https://rackspace.zoom.us/j/95750453932?pwd=Q21HWis1T1k5UEQvemI2NlFEREp5UT09

Password: 112067

Via telephone (listen only mode):

+1 408 638 0968 (US Toll)
+1 646 558 8656 (US Toll)
+1 647 374 4685 (Canada)
+44 (0) 20 3695 0088 (United Kingdom Toll)
Webinar ID: 957 5045 3932

Additional International numbers are also available: https://rackspace.zoom.us/u/adk8d0mzAo

The conference call will also be webcast on the Company's website at: ir.rackspace.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at ir.rackspace.com.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customer's cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adoptive innovative technologies.

Contact: Joe Crivelli, Rackspace Technology Investor Relations, IR@rackspace.com


RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.