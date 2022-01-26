Dolphin Entertainment Announces the Creation of a New Marketing and Consulting Agency Focused on Blockchain, Metaverse and Web3 Clients and Initiatives

Expands the Service Offerings and Expertise of the Company's NFT Division Announced in March 2021

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announced today the creation of a new marketing, consulting and communications agency focused solely on developing and marketing blockchain, metaverse and Web3 projects and initiatives, for both current and future clients, as well as wholly-owned project investments. The new agency will absorb the company's NFT division announced in March 2021 and provide expanded service offerings to the more than two dozen active Web3 projects and partners on Dolphin companies' rosters.

The new innovation agency will provide Dolphin with the infrastructure needed to offer a 360° approach to its own NFT and Web3 investments while at the same time giving clients access to more specialized teams with growing expertise in technology marketing, communications strategy, community management, NFT/crypto influencer relations, Web3 development, digital creative direction, smart contract creation, NFT minting protocols, partnership acquisition, paid amplification, and non-traditional media relations.

"Web3 announced its entrance to the world very loudly in 2021, particularly with the explosion of the NFT market," comments Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O'Dowd. "At Dolphin, we believe strongly in two concepts: Web3 applications, from NFTs to the metaverse, will only continue to grow exponentially for years to come, and entertainment and gaming content will be the gateway for the average consumer. We intend to leverage our market-leading communications position in the gaming, music, film, television, culinary, influencer and lifestyle industries to acquire signature clients and form partnerships with our best-in-class counterparts, such as FTX, in this exciting new world, while also being opportunistic by investing in the most promising projects, talent and companies."

The new agency will be composed of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries in addition to a wide variety of new roles currently being filled.

The yet-to-be named agency will play a strategic leadership role in Dolphin's upcoming NFT programs, including the recently announced partnership with Winter Sports Champions (such as skating legend Nancy Kerrigan) to launch an NFT collection as the winter games start in Beijing, China. The collection features a combination of legends and current winter athletes, including many current competitors in the February games, imagined as bold adventure comic book heroes by former senior Marvel Studio visual artist Anthony Francisco and his team of creatives, with animation created by Dolphin subsidiary Viewpoint Creative.

The Winter Sports Champions collection will be released with FTX.US, which Dolphin partnered with in August 2021 to create large-scale, consumer-facing NFT programs and marketplaces for major sports and entertainment brands.

The agency plans to expand its scope and areas of expertise as elements of Web3 evolve, and is actively exploring game development, virtual event planning and execution, and metaverse real estate acquisition and development.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

