Hydrate You IV, LLC: Hydrate You IV Discusses the Benefits of IV Therapy for People Who Want to Feel and Look their Best

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Headquartered in Oklahoma, Hydrate You IV brings IV drip therapy straight to its client's homes, offering fast relief and improved health just a phone call or message away.

This quarter, Hydrate You IV highlights its service line, proudly backed by an ER physicians group specializing in telemedicine.

Health and Wellness Optimized

If the last couple of years have taught the world anything, it's that health and wellness are paramount to living a happy and unencumbered life. Be it recovering from a night out on the town, taking a proactive role in preventative care, or treating an existing condition, Hydrate You IV is there to make improved health and wellness accessible, convenient and hassle-free.

Loaded with specialized solutions of vitamins, minerals, electrolytes and antioxidants, Hydrate You's IVs are tailored to address a wide range of customer concerns, helping them optimize their health and live their best life.

Mobile IV Hydration Therapy: a safe and effective solution

With Hydrate You IV, customers are in good hands, served by state-certified registered nurses and paramedics with years of industry experience in critical care, triage and emergency room nursing.

Sanitization: Hydrate You utilizes industry best practices with regards to sterility and sanitization, ensuring reduced risk of infection.

Administered by Professionals: All IV therapy is carried out by licensed, skilled and compassionate medical professionals.

Consultative Care: The Hydrate You team always ensures customers are comfortable, have all of their questions answered, and that they have the opportunity to consult a physician if they are uncertain about any aspect of the service or their own health.

Reduced Risk of Dehydration and Vitamin Deficiency: Studies have shown that tens of millions of Americans are deficient in one or more vitamins or minerals, and more than half adults don't drink enough water, leading to dehydration.

Physician Consultations: For patients with underlying medical conditions, IV therapy can aid in improving overall health and addressing various symptoms.

IV Therapy: not just for hospitalization or major illness

Administered in the comfort of their own homes, mobile IV hydration therapy offers a safe and convenient way for customers to look and feel their best, all without the hassle of leaving their own home to do so.

Each year millions of individuals across the United States tap into the therapeutic power of IV therapy to aid with a wide range of concerns and to improve health, prevent illness and treat symptoms.

It is a frequent misconception that IVs are only available for those who are hospitalized. However, according to Hydrate You IV, there are a multitude of use cases where having an IV in-home makes sense for its customers.

According to Co-Chair of Emergency Medicine from none other than Cedars-Sinai , "…people report feeling better after these treatments because it's a rapid way to receive hydration…if you've been sick or out drinking…hydrating will make you feel better. For patients with certain gastrointestinal conditions, IV vitamin treatments can provide necessary nutrition that their stomachs can't absorb.

That's good news for the more than 62 million US adults diagnosed with gastrointestinal disorders, and the tens of millions more who are undiagnosed. In fact, some studies claim 2 out of every 3 US adults suffer from gastrointestinal issues.

Hydrate You IV goes well beyond just hydration, offering specialized IVs with formulations clinically developed to improve quality of life, reduce symptoms, enhance wellness and address various health concerns.

Backed by clinical research, each formulation combines vitamins, minerals and/or antioxidants that have been studied and proven to aid with various health parameters. These IVs replenish and optimize the body's level of critical vitamins, minerals, electrolytes and more in a safe, convenient and economical manner.

Convenient and Comfortable Treatment

In some cases, those who need treatment are unable or too ill to make it to a local clinic or hospital. In other situations, patients simply don't have transportation. According to the American Hospital Association, nearly 3.7 million people across the United States postpone medical care due to transportation issues yearly.

Although Hydrate You IV is not meant to (nor should be used) when a patient requires immediate medical attention, it can be conveniently utilized to hydrate and replenish micronutrients and electrolytes without leaving the home. One call or text message is all it takes to order services that can often be rendered within hours.

Common Reasons Customers Seek Out IV Therapy

IV Therapy is one of the most effective, efficient and reliable ways to deliver vitamins, minerals, fluids, electrolytes and medications to the body. Bypassing the digestive system, IV therapy is ideal when someone is having difficulty keeping fluids down, is highly dehydrated, or has gastrointestinal or digestive issues.

According to Hydrate You IV Therapy is Ideal For:

Hangovers

Fatigue

Recovery after an athletic event or hard workout

Preparation for an athletic event or competition

Skin hydration and rejuvenation

Viral or flu-related symptoms

Vomiting and/or nausea

B12 deficiencies

Food poisoning

Headaches and migraines

E Coli infections

Immune concerns

Muscle cramping and spasms

Cold relief

General wellness optimization

Invigoration and energy

And more…

About Hydrate You IV

Since its inception, Hydrate You IV has been dedicated to bringing hospital-grade IV treatments to thousands of individuals across the greater Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas. Proudly serving the local community, Hydrate You IV offers a selection of in-home IV therapy infusions of electrolytes, vitamins, antioxidants and other essential fluids aimed at alleviating a broad range of symptoms and improving overall health and well-being.

Those interested in learning more about treatment options are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 866-570-2014.

