Actusnews Wire
26.01.2022 | 18:12
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AUBAY: 2021 revenue exceeding targets at EUR 470.6 million - Organic growth of 12.6% in fourth-quarter 2021

In € millionQ4 2021*Q4 2020Change2021*2020Change
France62.956.8+10.9%237.1217.0+9.2%
International63.055.1+14.3%233.5209.4+11.5%
Total125.9111.9+12.5%470.6426.4+10.4%

*Currently being audited

Aubay posted revenue of €470.6 million for 2021, up 10.4% in purely organic terms. This performance exceeds the higher-end of the target range, set at between €465 million and €470 million, which was revised upwards, for the second time, when the Q3 2021 revenue press release was published. The fourth quarter was particularly dynamic in all respects (commercial success, active recruitment, high production levels across all sectors) with organic growth of 12.5% and very strong business indicators.

Operating margin from ordinary activities to be moved to the higher end of the forecast range

With high productivity of 94.1%, up from 93.4% in 2020, operating margin from ordinary activities, initially expected to be between 10% and 10.5%, will be at the top end of the range, reflecting the Group's ability to combine growth and very high profitability over the long term. Thanks to these indicators, Aubay ranks among the strongest performing players in the sector.

Sharp increase in headcount

The headcount at the end of December was up by over 10% on the end-December 2020 figure, from 6,562 to 7,306. Headcount increased by 205 new hires in fourth-quarter 2021 alone. This remarkable performance demonstrates Aubay's ability to attract talent thanks to its unique positioning as an expert in application services and digital transformation.

Outlook for 2022

Benefiting from an environment that continued to be very favorable for Aubay and from strong customer demand, the Group is once again aiming for a good performance in 2022, with first and foremost:

  • Organic growth of between 7% to 9%, i.e., annual revenue of between €504 million and €513 million,
  • Operating margin from ordinary activities between 9.5% and 10.5%.

The full-year 2021 results will be published on March 23, 2022 after the close of trading.

2022 financial calendar

2022 financial calendarDate
Q1 2022 revenueThursday April 21, 2022
Q2 2022 revenueThursday July 21, 2022
2022 H1 resultsWednesday September 14, 2022
Financial analysts meetingThursday September 15, 2022
Q3 2022 revenueWednesday October 19, 2022
Q4 2022 revenueWednesday January 25, 2023

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: this refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenue from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

Recurring operating income: this indicator corresponds to operating income before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, significant or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating profit from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash: this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 7,306 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom), Aubay generated revenue of €470.6 million in 2021.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters: AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Amaury Dugast - Actus Finance - Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xmudYpVrY2+bxppsZ8aXmpJlmWlixJTIaZfJlpKda8fHbp5omZdlmsqcZnBjnmdm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72920-ca-annuel-2021-aubay-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
