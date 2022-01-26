DOLFINES: DOLFINES continues to strenghten its teams

Press release - January 26, 2022

DOLFINES CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN ITS TEAMS TO SUPPORT ITS DEVELOPMENT

DOLFINES announces several appointments to strengthen its development capacities on its two strategic axes of renewable and conventional energies.

Commenting on these appointments, Jean-Claude Bourdon, Chairman of DOLFINES, said: "In recent months, in line with our Cash&Value 21-25 strategy, DOLFINES has integrated several new entrants to accelerate the pace of the company's development. With the arrivals of Mathieu and Franck, we integrate decades of experience and expertise acquired in large international groups. They will directly benefit the dynamics of the new organization of DOLFINES, based on renewable energy and conventional energy activities.

Led by Yann Lepoutre, CEO of DOLFINES with more than thirty years of experience in international energy groups, the teams thus strengthened are fully focused on their value creation objectives in markets with potential multiplied by the gigantic energy needs over the coming years."

Mathieu Auperin is appointed Director of the Engineering, Technology and Projects Division

Mathieu is in charge of the development of the TrussFloat 15MW+, maintenance solutions for offshore wind and the evaluation of the various technologies that we will have to integrate into our service activities. Mathieu spent the first part of his career in the Bouygues Offshore group, integrated into the Italian group Saipem in 2002, where he was in charge of engineering on numerous projects in Offshore and Deep Offshore, particularly in Angola.

Since 2019, he has been Offshore Wind Project Manager in charge of the AFLOWT project whose purpose was to demonstrate the robustness and economic competitiveness of the Hexafloat float© intended for the future large format turbines. Previously, he had led the call for tenders for the foundations of the Wind Farms of Saint-Nazaire and Courseulles, the latter project having finally been selected by EDF-Re.

Mathieu is a structural engineer, graduated from the Ecole Centrale de Nantes (1994).

Franck Soulé is appointed Director of the Oil & Gas Services Division (FACTORIG)

In order to cope with the upturn in conventional energies, Franck brings to DOLFINES twenty-five years of experience in international drilling companies, in the Deep Offshore activities of Atlantica Management and, previously at Pride International, in the reorganization of operations in Africa and the Middle East and the conduct of commercial negotiations in Europe, in Asia and Africa.

Franck holds a Master's degree in fluid mechanics and is a graduate of the French Petroleum Institute (IFP) as a Petroleum Engineer.

