Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2021 4th Quarter Net Income of $1,592,000 and Full Year Net Income of $5,822,000

YTD Return on Assets 1.47%

YTD Return on Equity 14.25%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2021.

Results of Operation

For the fourth quarter 2021, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,592,000, an increase of 27.8% over fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $1,246,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2021 amounted to $1.41, which represents a 28.2% increase over fourth quarter 2020 results of $1.10 per diluted common share.

For 2021, Net Income after Taxes was $5,822,000, an increase of 23.5% over 2020 results of $4,716,000. Earnings per diluted common share for 2021 were $5.15, an increase of 23.8% over 2020 results of $4.16 per diluted common share.

Chief Executive Officer Matt R. Opitz stated, "2021 was a challenging but rewarding year. We continued to operate in and experience one of the lowest rate environments in history, rising inflation, supply chain issues and uncertainty out of our policy makers in Washington. However, despite these headwinds, Trinity Bank's fourth quarter and full year Net Income were the highest since inception, marking a new record best."

"Furthermore, we were able to increase our Loan Loss Reserve (net of PPP loans) 22.6% to 1.79% as of 12/31/2021. While we have not seen any undue stress in the loan portfolio, we wanted to take the opportunity to increase the margin of safety during these uncertain times."

"I am especially proud of our staff who has continued to adapt, improvise and overcome in order to provide Trinity Bank customers with exceptional service which continues to be the main driver of our performance."

"As we look forward to 2022, the biggest uncertainty we face is the number and timing of the Fed's proposed rate hikes. We've not faced a rising rate environment since 2018. We regularly review the duration and pricing of our major earnings assets - loans, securities and overnight investments in an effort to effectively manage our interest rate risk and generate income no matter the level of interest rates."

"I remain encouraged by the level of positive economic activity in the North Texas market. In the coming year, Trinity Bank will remain focused on establishing and expanding good quality relationships and providing exceptional customer experiences in order to achieve continued organic growth."

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ending

December 31 % December 31 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Interest income $ 3,547 $ 3,177 11.6 % $ 14,700 $ 12,089 21.6 % Interest expense 159 129 23.3 % 584 856 -31.8 % Net Interest Income 3,388 3,048 11.2 % 14,116 11,233 25.7 % Service charges on deposits 58 61 -4.9 % 230 207 11.1 % Other income 108 90 20.0 % 414 332 24.7 % Total Non Interest Income 166 151 9.9 % 644 539 19.5 % Salaries and benefits expense 1,009 977 3.3 % 4,175 3,784 10.3 % Occupancy and equipment expense 108 119 -9.2 % 467 467 0.0 % Other expense 540 362 49.2 % 1,881 1,511 24.5 % Total Non Interest Expense 1,657 1,458 13.6 % 6,523 5,762 13.2 % Pretax pre-provision income 1,897 1,741 9.0 % 8,237 6,010 37.1 % Gain on sale of securities 0 (1 ) N/M 0 (1 ) N/M Gain on sale of ORE 0 0 N/M 0 18 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 0 315 N/M 1,390 640 117.2 % Earnings before income taxes 1,897 1,425 33.1 % 6,847 5,387 27.1 % Provision for income taxes 305 179 70.4 % 1,025 671 52.8 % Net Earnings $ 1,592 $ 1,246 27.8 % $ 5,822 $ 4,716 23.5 % Basic earnings per share 1.47 1.15 27.8 % 5.37 4.35 23.5 % Basic weighted average shares 1,083 1,083 1,084 1,085 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.41 1.10 28.2 % 5.15 4.16 23.9 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,129 1,130 1,130 1,132



Average for Quarter

Average for Twelve Months



December 31 % December 31 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Total loans $ 236,698 $ 188,361 25.7 % $ 219,696 $ 173,350 26.7 % PPP loans $ 11,585 $ 51,079 -77.3 % $ 35,708 $ 36,153 -1.2 % Total short term investments 33,497 23,960 39.8 % 25,014 20,682 20.9 % Total investment securities 128,283 93,094 37.8 % 108,281 94,900 14.1 % Earning assets 410,063 356,494 15.0 % 388,699 325,085 19.6 % Total assets 416,766 363,558 14.6 % 394,739 371,207 6.3 % Noninterest bearing deposits 170,822 130,114 31.3 % 144,112 115,252 25.0 % Interest bearing deposits 215,287 191,654 12.3 % 206,569 180,380 14.5 % Total deposits 386,109 321,768 20.0 % 350,681 295,632 18.6 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 43,113 $ 38,084 13.2 % $ 40,870 $ 37,173 9.9 %

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Total loans $ 236,698 $ 222,400 $ 214,501 $ 206,386 $ 188,361 Total PPP loans 11,585 27,071 46,772 56,454 51,079 Total short term investments 33,497 26,122 28,242 11,131 23,960 Total investment securities 128,283 113,914 96,153 94,737 93,094 Earning assets 410,063 389,507 385,668 368,708 356,494 Total assets 416,766 395,762 391,571 375,295 363,558 Noninterest bearing deposits 170,822 143,056 136,853 133,541 130,114 Interest bearing deposits 215,287 207,369 211,012 199,047 191,654 Total deposits 386,109 350,425 347,865 332,588 321,768 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 244 0 Shareholders' equity $ 43,113 $ 41,723 $ 40,236 $ 39,352 $ 38,084

Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest income $ 3,547 $ 3,692 $ 3,806 $ 3,656 $ 3,177 Interest expense 159 150 144 131 129 Net Interest Income 3,388 3,542 3,662 3,525 3,048 Service charges on deposits 58 56 58 56 61 Other income 108 111 104 91 90 Total Non Interest Income 166 167 162 147 151 Salaries and benefits expense 1,009 1,127 1,080 959 977 Occupancy and equipment expense 108 121 114 124 119 Other expense 540 430 405 505 362 Total Non Interest Expense 1,657 1,678 1,599 1,588 1,458 Pretax pre-provision income 1,897 2,031 2,225 2,084 1,741 Gain on sale of securities 0 0 0 0 (1 ) Gain on sale of ORE 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 0 290 550 550 315 Earnings before income taxes 1,897 1,741 1,675 1,534 1,425 Provision for income taxes 305 265 249 206 179 Net Earnings $ 1,592 $ 1,476 $ 1,426 $ 1,328 $ 1,246 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.41 $ 1.30 $ 1.26 $ 1.18 $ 1.10

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Ending Balance Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Total loans $ 240,283 $ 228,976 $ 215,085 $ 213,644 $ 205,355 Total PPP loans 9,380 20,911 34,305 56,975 46,852 Total short term investments 41,153 34,818 31,247 10,941 24,993 Total investment securities 137,387 117,844 100,499 93,615 95,244 Total earning assets 428,203 402,549 381,136 375,175 372,444 Allowance for loan losses (4,306 ) (4,306 ) (4,016 ) (3,466 ) (2,915 ) Premises and equipment 2,118 2,179 2,218 2,221 2,340 Other Assets 5,802 6,803 10,507 7,645 6,237 Total assets 431,817 407,225 389,845 381,575 378,106 Noninterest bearing deposits 167,497 148,238 149,049 135,920 134,692 Interest bearing deposits 218,611 214,162 196,355 202,205 201,120 Total deposits 386,108 362,400 345,404 338,125 335,812 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 1,181 1,834 1,539 2,181 1,270 Total liabilities 387,289 364,234 346,943 340,306 337,082 Shareholders' Equity Actual 43,113 41,465 40,957 39,352 38,778 Unrealized Gain - AFS 1,415 1,526 1,945 1,917 2,246 Total Equity $ 44,528 $ 42,991 $ 42,902 $ 41,269 $ 41,024

Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Nonaccrual loans $ 259 $ 279 $ 297 $ 321 $ 249 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 259 $ 279 $ 297 $ 321 $ 249 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 600 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.10 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, LOAN LOSSES 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020











Balance at beginning of period $ 4,306 $ 4,016 $ 3,466 $ 2,915 $ 2,598 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 0 0 0 1 2 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 0 0 0 1 2 Provision for loan losses 0 290 550 550 315 Balance at end of period $ 4,306 $ 4,306 $ 4,016 $ 3,466 $ 2,915 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.72 % 1.88 % 1.61 % 1.28 % 1.16 % Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans as a percentage of total loans 1.79 % 1.94 % 1.86 % 1.62 % 1.46 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 1663 % 1543 % 1352 % 1080 % 1171 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.13 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.13 %

Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, SELECTED RATIOS 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.53 % 1.49 % 1.46 % 1.42 % 1.37 % Return on average equity (annualized) 14.60 % 13.50 % 13.51 % 12.88 % 12.15 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 15.06 % 14.15 % 14.18 % 13.56 % 12.85 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 10.34 % 10.54 % 10.28 % 10.49 % 10.66 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 3.95 % 3.97 % 4.11 % 4.14 % 3.88 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.28 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.80 % 3.81 % 3.97 % 3.99 % 3.60 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 44.5 % 43.3 % 40.5 % 41.4 % 44.8 % End of period book value per common share $ 41.12 $ 39.66 $ 39.47 $ 38.11 $ 37.88 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 39.81 $ 38.25 $ 37.68 $ 36.34 $ 35.81 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,083 1,084 1,087 1,083 1,083

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 24,610 44 0.18 % 0.18 % $ 33,836 153 0.45 % 0.45 % FRB Stock 404 25 6.00 % 6.00 % 394 24 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 748 1 0.13 % 0.13 % 505 7 1.39 % 1.39 % Tax Free securities 107,533 2,503 2.33 % 2.95 % 84,554 2,278 2.69 % 3.41 % Loans 255,488 12,127 4.75 % 4.75 % 209,503 9,627 4.60 % 4.60 % Total Interest Earning Assets 388,783 14,700 3.78 % 3.95 % 328,792 12,089 3.68 % 3.88 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,466 5,198 Other assets 4,302 4,473 Allowance for loan losses (3,812 ) (2,419 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 5,956 7,252 Total Assets $ 394,739 $ 336,044 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 158,711 374 0.24 % 0.24 % 138,643 308 0.22 % 0.22 % Certificates and other time deposits 47,858 210 0.44 % 0.44 % 42,839 548 1.28 % 1.28 % Other borrowings 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 206,569 584 0.28 % 0.28 % 181,482 856 0.47 % 0.47 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 144,112 114,150 Other liabilities 1,341 1,350 Shareholders' Equity 42,717 39,062 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 394,739 $ 336,044 Net Interest Income and Spread 14,116 3.50 % 3.67 % 11,233 3.21 % 3.41 % Net Interest Margin 3.63 % 3.80 % 3.42 % 3.60 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31 December 31 2021 % 2020 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 135,586 54.31 % $ 106,577 42.26 % PPP Loans 9,380 3.76 % 46,852 18.58 % Real estate: Commercial 60,090 24.07 % 61,330 24.32 % Residential 10,196 4.08 % 20,492 8.13 % Construction and development 34,123 13.67 % 16,499 6.54 % Consumer 288 0.12 % 457 0.18 % Total loans (gross) 249,663 100.00 % 252,207 100.00 % Unearned discounts 0 0.00 % 0 0.00 % Total loans (net) $ 249,663 100.00 % $ 252,207 100.00 %



December 31 December 31 2021 2020 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 43,113 $ 38,778 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 46,498 $ 41,583 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 269,856 $ 224,307 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.97 % 17.29 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.23 % 18.54 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.34 % 10.66 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 24 23 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 76.00 $ 65.50 Low $ 75.00 $ 62.00 Close $ 76.00 $ 64.98

SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685651/Trinity-Bank-Reports-2021-4th-Quarter-Net-Income-of-1592000-and-Full-Year-Net-Income-of-5822000