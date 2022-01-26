Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2021 4th Quarter Net Income of $1,592,000 and Full Year Net Income of $5,822,000

YTD Return on Assets 1.47%
YTD Return on Equity 14.25%
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2021.
Results of Operation
For the fourth quarter 2021, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,592,000, an increase of 27.8% over fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $1,246,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2021 amounted to $1.41, which represents a 28.2% increase over fourth quarter 2020 results of $1.10 per diluted common share.
For 2021, Net Income after Taxes was $5,822,000, an increase of 23.5% over 2020 results of $4,716,000. Earnings per diluted common share for 2021 were $5.15, an increase of 23.8% over 2020 results of $4.16 per diluted common share.
Chief Executive Officer Matt R. Opitz stated, "2021 was a challenging but rewarding year. We continued to operate in and experience one of the lowest rate environments in history, rising inflation, supply chain issues and uncertainty out of our policy makers in Washington. However, despite these headwinds, Trinity Bank's fourth quarter and full year Net Income were the highest since inception, marking a new record best."
"Furthermore, we were able to increase our Loan Loss Reserve (net of PPP loans) 22.6% to 1.79% as of 12/31/2021. While we have not seen any undue stress in the loan portfolio, we wanted to take the opportunity to increase the margin of safety during these uncertain times."
"I am especially proud of our staff who has continued to adapt, improvise and overcome in order to provide Trinity Bank customers with exceptional service which continues to be the main driver of our performance."
"As we look forward to 2022, the biggest uncertainty we face is the number and timing of the Fed's proposed rate hikes. We've not faced a rising rate environment since 2018. We regularly review the duration and pricing of our major earnings assets - loans, securities and overnight investments in an effort to effectively manage our interest rate risk and generate income no matter the level of interest rates."
"I remain encouraged by the level of positive economic activity in the North Texas market. In the coming year, Trinity Bank will remain focused on establishing and expanding good quality relationships and providing exceptional customer experiences in order to achieve continued organic growth."
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Twelve Months Ending
|December 31
|%
|December 31
|%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2021
|2020
|Change
|2021
|2020
|Change
Interest income
|$
|3,547
|$
|3,177
|11.6
|%
|$
|14,700
|$
|12,089
|21.6
|%
Interest expense
|159
|129
|23.3
|%
|584
|856
|-31.8
|%
Net Interest Income
|3,388
|3,048
|11.2
|%
|14,116
|11,233
|25.7
|%
Service charges on deposits
|58
|61
|-4.9
|%
|230
|207
|11.1
|%
Other income
|108
|90
|20.0
|%
|414
|332
|24.7
|%
Total Non Interest Income
|166
|151
|9.9
|%
|644
|539
|19.5
|%
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,009
|977
|3.3
|%
|4,175
|3,784
|10.3
|%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|108
|119
|-9.2
|%
|467
|467
|0.0
|%
Other expense
|540
|362
|49.2
|%
|1,881
|1,511
|24.5
|%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,657
|1,458
|13.6
|%
|6,523
|5,762
|13.2
|%
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,897
|1,741
|9.0
|%
|8,237
|6,010
|37.1
|%
Gain on sale of securities
|0
|(1
|)
|N/M
|0
|(1
|)
|N/M
Gain on sale of ORE
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|18
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|315
|N/M
|1,390
|640
|117.2
|%
Earnings before income taxes
|1,897
|1,425
|33.1
|%
|6,847
|5,387
|27.1
|%
Provision for income taxes
|305
|179
|70.4
|%
|1,025
|671
|52.8
|%
Net Earnings
|$
|1,592
|$
|1,246
|27.8
|%
|$
|5,822
|$
|4,716
|23.5
|%
Basic earnings per share
|1.47
|1.15
|27.8
|%
|5.37
|4.35
|23.5
|%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,083
|1,083
|1,084
|1,085
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|1.41
|1.10
|28.2
|%
|5.15
|4.16
|23.9
|%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,129
|1,130
|1,130
|1,132
|Average for Quarter
|Average for Twelve Months
|December 31
|%
|December 31
|%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2021
|2020
|Change
|2021
|2020
|Change
Total loans
|$
|236,698
|$
|188,361
|25.7
|%
|$
|219,696
|$
|173,350
|26.7
|%
PPP loans
|$
|11,585
|$
|51,079
|-77.3
|%
|$
|35,708
|$
|36,153
|-1.2
|%
Total short term investments
|33,497
|23,960
|39.8
|%
|25,014
|20,682
|20.9
|%
Total investment securities
|128,283
|93,094
|37.8
|%
|108,281
|94,900
|14.1
|%
Earning assets
|410,063
|356,494
|15.0
|%
|388,699
|325,085
|19.6
|%
Total assets
|416,766
|363,558
|14.6
|%
|394,739
|371,207
|6.3
|%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|170,822
|130,114
|31.3
|%
|144,112
|115,252
|25.0
|%
Interest bearing deposits
|215,287
|191,654
|12.3
|%
|206,569
|180,380
|14.5
|%
Total deposits
|386,109
|321,768
|20.0
|%
|350,681
|295,632
|18.6
|%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|N/M
|0
|0
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|43,113
|$
|38,084
|13.2
|%
|$
|40,870
|$
|37,173
|9.9
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
Total loans
|$
|236,698
|$
|222,400
|$
|214,501
|$
|206,386
|$
|188,361
Total PPP loans
|11,585
|27,071
|46,772
|56,454
|51,079
Total short term investments
|33,497
|26,122
|28,242
|11,131
|23,960
Total investment securities
|128,283
|113,914
|96,153
|94,737
|93,094
Earning assets
|410,063
|389,507
|385,668
|368,708
|356,494
Total assets
|416,766
|395,762
|391,571
|375,295
|363,558
Noninterest bearing deposits
|170,822
|143,056
|136,853
|133,541
|130,114
Interest bearing deposits
|215,287
|207,369
|211,012
|199,047
|191,654
Total deposits
|386,109
|350,425
|347,865
|332,588
|321,768
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|244
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|43,113
|$
|41,723
|$
|40,236
|$
|39,352
|$
|38,084
|Quarter Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
Interest income
|$
|3,547
|$
|3,692
|$
|3,806
|$
|3,656
|$
|3,177
Interest expense
|159
|150
|144
|131
|129
Net Interest Income
|3,388
|3,542
|3,662
|3,525
|3,048
Service charges on deposits
|58
|56
|58
|56
|61
Other income
|108
|111
|104
|91
|90
Total Non Interest Income
|166
|167
|162
|147
|151
Salaries and benefits expense
|1,009
|1,127
|1,080
|959
|977
Occupancy and equipment expense
|108
|121
|114
|124
|119
Other expense
|540
|430
|405
|505
|362
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,657
|1,678
|1,599
|1,588
|1,458
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,897
|2,031
|2,225
|2,084
|1,741
Gain on sale of securities
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(1
|)
Gain on sale of ORE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|290
|550
|550
|315
Earnings before income taxes
|1,897
|1,741
|1,675
|1,534
|1,425
Provision for income taxes
|305
|265
|249
|206
|179
Net Earnings
|$
|1,592
|$
|1,476
|$
|1,426
|$
|1,328
|$
|1,246
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.30
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.10
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
Total loans
|$
|240,283
|$
|228,976
|$
|215,085
|$
|213,644
|$
|205,355
Total PPP loans
|9,380
|20,911
|34,305
|56,975
|46,852
Total short term investments
|41,153
|34,818
|31,247
|10,941
|24,993
Total investment securities
|137,387
|117,844
|100,499
|93,615
|95,244
Total earning assets
|428,203
|402,549
|381,136
|375,175
|372,444
Allowance for loan losses
|(4,306
|)
|(4,306
|)
|(4,016
|)
|(3,466
|)
|(2,915
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,118
|2,179
|2,218
|2,221
|2,340
Other Assets
|5,802
|6,803
|10,507
|7,645
|6,237
Total assets
|431,817
|407,225
|389,845
|381,575
|378,106
Noninterest bearing deposits
|167,497
|148,238
|149,049
|135,920
|134,692
Interest bearing deposits
|218,611
|214,162
|196,355
|202,205
|201,120
Total deposits
|386,108
|362,400
|345,404
|338,125
|335,812
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|1,181
|1,834
|1,539
|2,181
|1,270
Total liabilities
|387,289
|364,234
|346,943
|340,306
|337,082
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|43,113
|41,465
|40,957
|39,352
|38,778
Unrealized Gain - AFS
|1,415
|1,526
|1,945
|1,917
|2,246
Total Equity
|$
|44,528
|$
|42,991
|$
|42,902
|$
|41,269
|$
|41,024
|Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|259
|$
|279
|$
|297
|$
|321
|$
|249
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|259
|$
|279
|$
|297
|$
|321
|$
|249
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|0
|$
|600
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.11
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.10
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
LOAN LOSSES
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|4,306
|$
|4,016
|$
|3,466
|$
|2,915
|$
|2,598
Loans charged off
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Loan recoveries
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Provision for loan losses
|0
|290
|550
|550
|315
Balance at end of period
|$
|4,306
|$
|4,306
|$
|4,016
|$
|3,466
|$
|2,915
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
|1.72
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.16
|%
Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans
as a percentage of total loans
|1.79
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.86
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.46
|%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|1663
|%
|1543
|%
|1352
|%
|1080
|%
|1171
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.13
|%
|Quarter Ending
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
SELECTED RATIOS
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.53
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.37
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.60
|%
|13.50
|%
|13.51
|%
|12.88
|%
|12.15
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|15.06
|%
|14.15
|%
|14.18
|%
|13.56
|%
|12.85
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|10.34
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.28
|%
|10.49
|%
|10.66
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|3.95
|%
|3.97
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.14
|%
|3.88
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.15
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.28
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.80
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.97
|%
|3.99
|%
|3.60
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|44.5
|%
|43.3
|%
|40.5
|%
|41.4
|%
|44.8
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|41.12
|$
|39.66
|$
|39.47
|$
|38.11
|$
|37.88
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|39.81
|$
|38.25
|$
|37.68
|$
|36.34
|$
|35.81
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,083
|1,084
|1,087
|1,083
|1,083
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Twelve Months Ending
|December 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Tax
|Tax
|Average
|Equivalent
|Average
|Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|24,610
|44
|0.18
|%
|0.18
|%
|$
|33,836
|153
|0.45
|%
|0.45
|%
FRB Stock
|404
|25
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
|394
|24
|6.00
|%
|6.00
|%
Taxable securities
|748
|1
|0.13
|%
|0.13
|%
|505
|7
|1.39
|%
|1.39
|%
Tax Free securities
|107,533
|2,503
|2.33
|%
|2.95
|%
|84,554
|2,278
|2.69
|%
|3.41
|%
Loans
|255,488
|12,127
|4.75
|%
|4.75
|%
|209,503
|9,627
|4.60
|%
|4.60
|%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|388,783
|14,700
|3.78
|%
|3.95
|%
|328,792
|12,089
|3.68
|%
|3.88
|%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|5,466
|5,198
Other assets
|4,302
|4,473
Allowance for loan losses
|(3,812
|)
|(2,419
|)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|5,956
|7,252
Total Assets
|$
|394,739
|$
|336,044
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|158,711
|374
|0.24
|%
|0.24
|%
|138,643
|308
|0.22
|%
|0.22
|%
Certificates and other time deposits
|47,858
|210
|0.44
|%
|0.44
|%
|42,839
|548
|1.28
|%
|1.28
|%
Other borrowings
|0
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0
|0
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|206,569
|584
|0.28
|%
|0.28
|%
|181,482
|856
|0.47
|%
|0.47
|%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|144,112
|114,150
Other liabilities
|1,341
|1,350
Shareholders' Equity
|42,717
|39,062
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|394,739
|$
|336,044
Net Interest Income and Spread
|14,116
|3.50
|%
|3.67
|%
|11,233
|3.21
|%
|3.41
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.63
|%
|3.80
|%
|3.42
|%
|3.60
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31
|December 31
|2021
|%
|2020
|%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|135,586
|54.31
|%
|$
|106,577
|42.26
|%
PPP Loans
|9,380
|3.76
|%
|46,852
|18.58
|%
Real estate:
Commercial
|60,090
|24.07
|%
|61,330
|24.32
|%
Residential
|10,196
|4.08
|%
|20,492
|8.13
|%
Construction and development
|34,123
|13.67
|%
|16,499
|6.54
|%
Consumer
|288
|0.12
|%
|457
|0.18
|%
Total loans (gross)
|249,663
|100.00
|%
|252,207
|100.00
|%
Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00
|%
|0
|0.00
|%
Total loans (net)
|$
|249,663
|100.00
|%
|$
|252,207
|100.00
|%
|December 31
|December 31
|2021
|2020
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|43,113
|$
|38,778
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|46,498
|$
|41,583
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|269,856
|$
|224,307
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|15.97
|%
|17.29
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|17.23
|%
|18.54
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|10.34
|%
|10.66
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|24
|23
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|76.00
|$
|65.50
Low
|$
|75.00
|$
|62.00
Close
|$
|76.00
|$
|64.98
