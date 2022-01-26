Maple Gold Mines announced the resumption of drilling at the company's Douay gold project in Quebec, Denarius Silver announcend full assay results for the first four holes of the ongoing surface diamond drilling program at their Lomero-Poyatos polymetallic project, GCM Mining met their annual production guidance for the sixth consecutive year and IsoEnergy has already commenced drilling on the highly prospective Larocque East property.
