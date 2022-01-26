Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Simone & Co. LLP as auditors. Simone provides services to both private and public companies.

Conquest would like to thank McGovern Hurley LLP for their years of high-level professional service and wish them continuing growth and success for the future.

ABOUT CONQUEST

Conquest Resources Limited, incorporated in 1945, is a mineral exploration company that is exploring for base metals and gold on mineral properties in Ontario.

Conquest holds a 100% interest in the Belfast-TeckMag Project, located in the Temagami Mining Camp at Emerald Lake, Ontario, which is believed to have exceptional exploration upside for several deposit types including magmatic Copper-Nickel-Platinum Group Elements (Cu-Ni-PGE), Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides (VMS), Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG), Iron hosted Gold, and Paleo-placer Gold. The Belfast- TeckMag Project is the Company's flagship property, evolved from the Golden Rose Property, which was initially acquired in December 2017, and significantly augmented through the acquisition of Canadian Continental Exploration Corp. ("CCEC") in October 2020, and subsequent additional claim staking and purchases in its adjacent Belfast Copper, TeckMag, DGC and JPC properties. Conquest now controls approx. 350 square kilometers of underexplored territory in the Temagami Mining Camp.

Conquest also holds a 100% interest in the Alexander Gold Property located immediately east of the Red Lake and Campbell mines in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp on the important "Mine Trend" regional structure. Conquest's property is almost entirely surrounded by Evolution Mining land holdings.

In addition, Conquest owns a 100% interest in the Smith Lake Gold Property of six patented claims and 181 staked mining claims to the north, west and south of the former Renabie Gold Mine in Rennie Township in northern Ontario, operated by Corona and Barrick that had reported gold production of over 1,000,000 ounces between 1947 and 1991 (Northern Miner March 4, 1991).

