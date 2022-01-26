Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2022) - REX Opportunity Corp. ("REX" or the "Corporation") announces the voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which was held on January 26, 2022.
At the Meeting, 46.32% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the Meeting. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated December 17, 2021. The Circular is available on the Company's website (www.rexopportunity.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Election of Directors
All of the board of directors nominees listed in the Circular were elected as directors of REX. Results of the vote were as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Withheld
|% Withheld
|Jim Boyle
|28,019,274
|99.99%
|1,960
|0.01%
|David Guebert
|28,019,269
|99.99%
|1,965
|0.01%
|Thomas Kofman
|28,019,269
|99.99%
|1,965
|0.01%
|Naomi Lennon
|28,019,274
|99.99%
|1,960
|0.01%
|Natalie Ochrym
|28,019,274
|99.99%
|1,960
|0.01%
Other Items of Business
In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the re-appointment of REX's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP and re-approved the Company's Stock Option Plan. The results of the votes were as follows:
|Items
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Withheld
|% Withheld
|Re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company
|28,124,780
|99.99%
|50
|0.01%
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Against
|% Against
|Re-approval of Stock Option Plan
|28,018,844
|99.99%
|2,390
|0.01%
About REX
REX is developing and implementing a strategy of creating and acquiring royalty interests in creators' YouTube channels. We offer the opportunity to invest directly in creators. With REX, investors share in the growth of the content industry.
For further information contact:
REX Opportunity Corp.
Jim Boyle, CEO
jim@rexopportunity.com
www.rexopportunity.com
Doug Ibbitson, CIO
doug@rexopportunity.com
