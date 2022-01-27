

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BLL) Wednesday announced that Dan Fisher, currently president of Ball Corporation, was elected by its board of directors to the additional role of chief executive officer, effective at the annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday, April 27.



John Hayes who has been Ball's CEO since January 2011, will remain chairman of the board, and will continue to lead the company's board activities and support its sustainability advocacy efforts.



'On behalf of our board of directors, we are pleased to elect Dan as our next CEO, the 12th CEO in our company's 142-year history,' said John Hayes, chairman and CEO. 'Dan is a proven and respected leader who has exemplified behaving like an owner, as he has delivered strong operating results through a relentless commitment to our customers, our people and our culture. He is ready for these new responsibilities, and we could not be more excited for our future under Dan's leadership.'



Separately, Ball declared a cash dividend of 20 cents per share, payable March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BALL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de