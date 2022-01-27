DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR")
Shareholders of Steinhoff and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's Trading Update for the three months ended 31 December 2021 published today. Pepkor is a subsidiary of Steinhoff. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.
Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 27 January 2022
27.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1273358
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1273358 27.01.2022