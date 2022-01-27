

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group (RPS.L) reported that fourth quarter fee revenue increased to 122.5 million pounds from 115.8 million pounds, prior year. The Group noted that its fourth quarter fee revenue was in line with the Board's expectations. Fee revenue continues to recover with strong year-on-year growth in Energy, Consulting UK & Ireland, Norway and Australia Asia Pacific, the Group said.



Full year fee revenue for 2021 was up 5% at constant currency at 476.1 million pounds. Draft adjusted profit before tax is currently expected to be in line with the average of analysts' forecasts.







