Will invest £100M in creating its global center for advanced engineering and vehicle design in the UK

Ola Electric, India's leading manufacturer of EVs, today announced Ola Futurefoundry, its global center for advanced engineering and vehicle design. This center will be based in Coventry, UK, a global hub for the best automotive design and engineering talent in the world.

Ola Futurefoundry will work in-synch with the design and engineering teams based at Ola Campus in Bangalore, India. It will house global talent across multiple disciplines of 2W and 4W vehicle design, advanced high performance automotive engineering, digital physical modeling and more. It will also house talent that will focus on vehicle R&D around new energy systems including cell technologies.

Ola will invest £100M over the next 5 years into the state of the art center and staff it with over 200 designers and automotive engineers. The centre will also partner with world class education and research institutions in the UK to collaborate on technology research and development.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder CEO, Ola said, "At Ola we are building the future of mobility and continue to attract the best global talent across disciplines. Ola Futurefoundry will enable us to tap into the fantastic automotive design engineering talent in the UK to create the next generation of electric vehicles. Futurefoundry will work in close collaboration with our headquarters in Bangalore, India to help us build the future of mobility as we make EVs affordable across the world."

"We want to create a world class design and R&D team with global sensibilities. Ola Futurefoundry is an important step in building a multi-disciplinary team that is agile, flexible, and responsive to the various needs of our consumers around the world. We are setting up in Coventry a global epicenter of automotive and technology talent. Futurefoundry will supplement and collaborate with our core team in Bangalore, India to deliver exciting new EVs across two wheeler, 4 wheeler and other form factors." said Wayne Burgess, Vice President of Vehicle Design, Ola Electric.

About Ola

Ola is India's largest mobility platform. Ola revolutionised urban mobility by making it available on demand for over a billion people across 3 continents. Today, Ola continues to move the world to sustainable mobility through its ride hailing platform as well as through advanced electric vehicles manufactured at its Futurefactory, the largest, most advanced and sustainable two wheeler factory in the world. Ola also operates its new vehicle commerce platform with Ola Cars bringing seamless, digital buying, selling and ownership of vehicles to consumers. Ola is dedicated to transitioning the world to sustainable mobility and making the world better than how we found it.

