27 January 2022 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 27 January 2022 Travelex Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Travelex is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Freedman as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with effect from 31 January 2022. Mark is joining Travelex from the London Stock Exchange Group, where he has been Group Financial Controller since 2014. Prior to this, Mark spent 20 years at Deutsche Bank. Mark brings to Travelex more than 28 years of financial experience in leadership roles, with a proven track record of leading large, high performing teams across multiple financial disciplines. Commenting on the appointment, Donald Muir, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am delighted that Mark is joining Travelex's Executive Team. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in major finance transformation programmes and strategic change, which will prove invaluable for the recovery of the business and the next phase of Travelex's growth. Mark's leadership capabilities will be particularly beneficial to enable Travelex to optimise the business for success" Enquiries: Travelex

Press@travelex.com About Travelex: Founded in 1976 Travelex's mission is to simplify our customers' access to international money, however and whenever. We have grown to become one of the market leading specialist providers of foreign exchange products, solutions and services, operating across the entire value chain of the foreign exchange industry in more than 20 countries. We have developed a growing network of over 900 ATMs and more than 1,100 stores in some of the world's top international airports and in major transport hubs, premium shopping malls, high street locations, supermarkets and city centres. Travelex has built a growing online and mobile foreign exchange platform, and we also process and deliver foreign currency orders for major banks, travel agencies and hotels worldwide. In addition, we source and distribute large quantities of foreign currency banknotes for customers on a wholesale basis - including for central banks and international financial institutions. We also offer a range of remittance and international money transfer products around the world. -END- This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

