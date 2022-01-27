Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Provides Updates on PulseVet Sales & Marketing Integration and Marketing Activities for the First Quarter of 2022

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today provided an update on its marketing activities during the first quarter of 2022.

PulseVet Sales & Marketing Integration

Sales and marketing management from both Zomedica and PulseVet completed PulseVet sales training for Zomedica's 18-strong field sales organization on the eve of the 2022 VMX Veterinary Meeting and Expo in Orlando, Florida January 16-19, 2022. Subsequently, and for the first time since the acquisition of PulseVet, the Company combined its forces at the VMX meeting as sales and marketing professionals from both companies presented the TRUFORMA® and ProPulse® products jointly to customers.

"We are excited about the opportunity to build on our momentum by leveraging the fully trained Zomedica field sales force to continue to grow the business," commented Adrian Lock, Vice President, General Manager of Zomedica and Chief Executive Officer of PulseVet.

2022 Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) Conference

"'It's all in the waves' was our theme for the meeting - Bulk Acoustic Waves provide the reference lab quality accuracy for the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform, and the PulseVet products utilize hydraulic shock/sound waves to provide a therapeutic benefit for animal patients. Both products appeal to small animal Veterinarians, and our goal has been to market both to the same target customer. They actively engaged customers for both the PulseVet and the TRUFORMA systems to good effect, resulting in several customers both purchasing a ProPulse system and executing a Customer Appreciation Program agreement to obtain a TRUFORMA instrument while at the conference," remarked Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica.

Western Veterinary Annual Conference 2022

Zomedica will be attending and exhibiting at the Western Veterinary Annual Conference from March 6-9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada at Booth #721. As at the VMX meeting, the PulseVet and Zomedica teams will be presenting the TRUFORMA and ProPulse products jointly since small animal Veterinarians can utilize both in their offices, clinics and hospitals. In addition, Zomedica is sponsoring two events featuring luminaries in the field of Veterinary medicine to discuss applications of both product lines.

On Monday, March 6, 2022, Dr. Pamela Nichols, DVM, CCRP, immediate past-President of the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), will present a talk at a luncheon event sponsored by Zomedica, titled "Making (Shock) Waves - A Sound Approach to Managing Chronic Pain and Lameness", related to PulseVet's ProPulse shock wave therapy for small animals.

On Wednesday, March 8, 2022, a preeminent authority in feline hyperthyroidism, will present a talk at a breakfast event sponsored by Zomedica, titled "Use of Serum Thyroid Hormones for Feline Thyroid Disease", related to Zomedica's TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, particularly the first feline-optimized assay for thyroid stimulated hormones (TSH).

Mr. Heaton further commented: "We are excited to sponsor these presentations at the Western Vet meeting, as we believe that both talks will provide compelling reasons for Veterinarians to adopt our technologies, and even more excited to have a fully-trained sales force ready to follow-up in the field the interest we expect to generate at the meeting. Building on the momentum from the VMX meeting, we believe we are positioned to drive adoption throughout 2022!"

In addition to these two major Veterinary conferences, Zomedica and PulseVet will also be jointly presenting the Zomedica product line at multiple smaller meetings during the first quarter, including the Veterinary Orthopedic Society Conference, World Veterinary Orthopedic Congress, Vermont VMA Winter Meeting, Midwest Veterinary Conference, Music City Veterinary Conference, and the Florida VMA meeting.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio of innovative diagnostics and medical devices are designed to improve both patient and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

