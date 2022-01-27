ClickStream Corporation: New HeyPal App Features Bring Language Learning to the Next Level

Premium Membership provides HeyPal users with robust new learning features on the fast-growing social language learning app

PenPal matches HeyPal users with new friends on the app to practice language skills and create meaningful friendships

Suggestive Messaging improves conversations and kickstarts learning for HeyPal users

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., developer of HeyPal, a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world, is launching several innovative new features next month to make its language learning experience even more robust for users.

The enhanced HeyPal app will further strengthen social connections for learners all over the world, with new features including Premium Memberships, a PenPal matching feature, and Suggestive Messaging prompts.

Premium Memberships

With Premium Memberships, HeyPal users receive special access to the social language learning app's most desirable features including unlimited chats, translations, language feeds, influencer feeds and features, and group chats, as well as HeyPal's new PenPal matching feature. The app will remain free for the "Basic" plan, $9.99 USD per month for the "Starter" plan, and $14.99 USD per month for the "Premium" plan.

PenPal

PenPal, a key feature of HeyPal's new premium membership plans, uses an algorithm to match HeyPal users with new users to help them learn their language of interest and begin an organic friendship. A simple swiping feature shows key details of why another user may be a good match to teach or learn with; when two users swipe right on each other, a match is created, and a direct message conversation begins automatically.

"When learning a new language, most people study flashcards and conduct rote learning, but a key component is left out: social context. Studying with a partner can help language learners accelerate their learning. Our new PenPal teacher-student matching feature solves this problem by matching users with new friends. This allows them to practice language skills together, and form new friendships based on fit," said Jonathan Maxim, CEO of HeyPal.

Suggestive Messaging

HeyPal is also making it easier to get a conversation going with its new predictive text feature that allows language learners to kickstart conversations with a single tap. This direct message prompt feature provides ideas to improve conversations, and ultimately accelerates learning for users on HeyPal. Suggestive messaging offers to write direct message prompts for one-click sending, record a voice note and send the answer to a prompt, or record a video to send.

"The new app features being introduced today will further transform the way people learn languages," Maxim stated. "Social language learning transcends the traditional language learning process by connecting people from different backgrounds and cultures, and starting new conversations and relationships across the world no matter their native language."

The HeyPal app incorporates a number of additional features that actively engage Android and iOS users while enhancing their overall experience, including algorithms that allow users to build their social profiles to increase global followers, the ability to upload fun and engaging videos as a form of communication, and interactive chats and social posts that allow people to communicate with native speakers in real-time or post on boards specific to different languages, as well as the ability to instantly translate messages and social posts with a single tap.

HeyPal has now exceeded 928,000 total downloads, with monthly active users rising above 225,000 for the first time. Since launching in June 2021, HeyPal app downloads have exceeded 507,000 on iOS. The Android version, which launched in November 2021, has already exceeded 421,000 downloads. Both versions continue to expand rapidly.

