Panacea Life Sciences, Inc: Panacea Life Sciences' New CBDA Oil Drops are Now Available for Purchase Online at panacealife.com

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH) ("Panacea" or the "Company"), a Colorado, USA-based cannabinoid research-focused company providing natural, non-habit-forming health and wellness products as an alternative to expensive pharmaceuticals and synthetic product offerings, is pleased to announce that their new CBDA Oil Drops with immunity-building Vitamin D and Zinc is ready for purchase at Panacealife.com.

Recent studies at Oregon State University (OSU) and the University of Chicago have found that cannabinoids play an impactful role as they interact with cells in humans and mice. The in vitro OSU study demonstrates the potential of the cannabinoid, cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) - present in industrial hemp (scientifically known as Cannabis sativa L) - to inhibit viral infection by binding to the COVID spike protein and obstructing the entry of the virus into human cells.

The research article published from the University of Chicago study contained equally promising news that cannabidiol (CBD) alone may inhibit viral replication in already infected cells. The study's abstract reads, "Here we report that CBD inhibits infection of SARS-CoV-2 in cells of mice. CBD and its metabolite 7-OH-CBD, but not THC or other congeneric cannabinoids tested, potently block SARS-CoV-2 replication in lung epithelial cells. CBD acts after viral entry, inhibiting viral gene expression and reversing many effects of SARS-CoV-2 on host gene transcription. CBD inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in part by up-regulating the host IRE1α RNase endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress response and interferon signaling pathways."

These two studies suggest that a combination of CBDA and CBD may be beneficial for boosting the body's ability to combat viral infections by blocking viral entry, and post-infection, inhibiting a virus' ability to replicate. Panacea's new CBDA Oil Drops tincture, which contains 50mg of CBDA per serving as well as Zinc and Vitamin D, will be one of the first products of its kind to be available on the market.

According to Panacea's Chief Science Officer, James Baumgartner, Ph.D., "Panacea's new CBDA Oil Drops not only contain a significant amount of both cannabinoids, but also have additional immunity-building ingredients to give our customers a terrific new product to naturally support the body's immune system. The new information discovered in these studies is encouraging and paramount for Panacea. As a leading cannabinoid research company, our goal to conduct further research and studies that can positively impact the medical community."

Panacea, along with its team of scientists at their Cannabinoid Research Center at Colorado State University (CSU), are eager to expand on this research. "Our Panacea research center at CSU is well-suited to further the research on this promising news and expand it to further human clinical studies. There are over 115 cannabinoids in the hemp plant, and we are just scratching the surface of what this natural plant can offer mankind." noted CSU's Lead Scientist, Melissa Reynolds, Ph.D.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. is a leader in production of legal, industrial hemp cannabinoid products for consumers and pets that operates a 51,000 square foot cGMP certified facility in Golden, Colorado, USA, complete with fully integrated extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment. Panacea sells softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, cosmetics, and other topicals. If you would like more information about this topic or to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit www.panacealife.com.

