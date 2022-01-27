JRNI Bolsters Executive Team to Drive Growth and Innovation

Following its recent investment from AKMAZO CAPITAL, JRNI, provider of enterprise-class appointment scheduling solutions for managing personalized experiences at scale, today announces the addition of Jaime Ellertson as Interim CEO. In this role, Ellertson will drive JRNI's strategic direction and next phase of growth. He also serves as Chairman and Managing Partner of AKMAZO Capital and Chairman of Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG).

Along with Ellertson, AKMAZO will bring its proven model of growth, success and experience to JRNI in the following roles:

Gary Phillips will lead sales, customer success and services efforts as Interim Chief Revenue Officer. Most recently, Phillips served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Everbridge where he led the organization's sales growth to over $125M while adding over 3,000 new customers. While at Everbridge, he also served as SVP of Corporate Development managing M A and Strategic Partnerships.

Yuan Cheng will be driving innovation in the leadership of the development and engineering teams in the role of Interim Chief Technology Officer. Cheng's previous role was Senior Vice President of Engineering at Everbridge where he built, grew, led and scaled a global R&D organization from 5 to over 500 engineers.

"We're excited to become part of the JRNI team and cement its position as the preeminent enterprise-class appointment scheduling platform," said Ellertson "JRNI is a leader in enabling banks and retailers with solutions to deepen customer relationships and enhance operational efficiency. We are keen on this growth opportunity and are looking forward to putting our experience and capital to work."

About JRNI

JRNI is an experiential relationship management (XRM) platform for scheduling and managing personalized experiences at scale. With apps for facilitating appointments, queuing, and events, plus an industry-leading analytics tool, JRNI helps businesses offer remote and in-person experiences that build stronger customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and increase revenue and efficiency.

