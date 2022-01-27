The "United Kingdom Whey Protein Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.K. whey protein market is one of the strongest among the countries in Western Europe. It has seen a huge growth in recent years and is expected to witness a CAGR of around 7.3% during 2021-2026.

Major drivers of the rising consumption of whey proteins in the U.K. are increased applications in the health, sports, and functional foods industry. Research and development in the health sector for whey protein consumption has contributed significantly to the growth of the whey protein market in the U.K.

For instance, it has been found out that almost 3 million Britons have type 3 diabetes. To cope with diabetes, whey is effective in an instant increase in insulin. Thus, the demand for whey protein in the health sector is growing steadily.

The major restraint of the whey protein market in the U.K. is the high manufacturing cost of whey protein due to the high labor cost. Therefore, major players are shifting their production facilities in developing countries to benefit from the reduced labor and raw materials cost.

Major application of whey protein in the U.K. is in the dietary supplements industry and accounts for around 45% of the market share. Whey in the dietary supplement industry is used in various forms such as powder, smoothies, and sports food products. The application of whey protein in the food and beverage industry is the opportunity segment in the market.

Various research institutes in the dairy industry are collaborating with the food, beverage, and supplement producers to explore various application of whey protein and product innovation methods. Some of the innovative products that entered the market are ready-to-drink beverages, acidic beverages, sauces, coffee creams, and frozen desserts.

In the last five years, due to increasing innovation in the application of whey, the market size of whey protein in the 'Others' category has grown significantly by around 38%.

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2017 and five-year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments

Supply demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects, and competition pattern

Insights on the growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Assumptions

2. Summary

2.1 Market Summary by Type

2.2 Market Summary by Application

3. Industry Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing awareness about health benefits of diet supplements

3.1.2 Growing use of whey proteins in functional food and beverages industry

3.1.3 Increasing demand for dietary proteins

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 High cost of ingredients and production

3.2.2 Growing vegan population whey protein alternatives

3.2.3 Health safety concerns and undefined regulations

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Growing dietary supplement prescription

3.3.2 Surging demand for high-quality protein in food industry

3.3.3 Increasing use of protein products in the personal care industry

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Future Trends in Whey Protein Industry

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Industry Policies Regulations

3.8 Market Innovations

4. Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Market Share, Type

4.1.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

4.1.2 Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

4.1.3 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Market Share, Processing

4.2.1 Ultrafiltration

4.2.2 Ion Exchange

4.2.3 Hydrolysis

4.2.4 Others

4.3 Market Share, Application

4.3.1 Food

4.3.1.3 Infant Formula

4.3.1.2 Confectionary

4.3.1.3 Bakery

4.3.1.4 Snacks

4.3.1.5 Dairy Products

4.3.1.6 Meat Products

4.3.1.7 Others

4.3.2 Beverages

4.3.3 Dietary Supplements

4.3.4 Others

5. Competitive Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Growth Strategies of leading players

5.3 Investment and Development Prospects

5.3.1 Investment in past five years

5.3.2 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.1 Product Classifications and Their Prices

5.4.2 Factors Influencing Prices

6. Company Profiles

Agropur MSI, LLC

Arla Foods

Carbery Group

Champignon-Hofmeister Group

DMK group

FriesiandCampina Ingredients

Glanbia Plc

Hilmar Cheese Company Inc

Lactalis Ingredients

Land O'Lakes Inc

Leprino Foods Co

Milk Specialties Global

Meggle Group

Saputo Ingredients

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Volac

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mf52rs

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005706/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900