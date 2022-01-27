Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2022) - BingX, the world's leading social trading platform, is excited to announce that it has won the Best Crypto Broker/Exchange at TradingView's 2021 Broker Awards.

TradingView is a renowned market analysis platform used by traders in all types of markets across the globe. It provides advanced financial visualization tools and granular market data to more than 30 million daily active users every month.

During 2021, BingX achieved key milestones in both product function and asset security, which helped it find recognition by the global TradingView community. One of these features is BingX's Feed, an innovative social trading feature that connects users with the opinions of professional traders in real time. BingX listed hundreds of cryptocurrencies in 2021, becoming the one-stop shop for cryptocurrency traders.

In addition, BingX successfully expanded its presence in new markets located in Asia and Europe thanks to its partnership with several fiat gateway services, including AdvCash, Paxful and Coinify.

BingX enables users to buy and trade cryptocurrencies from the majority of exchanges, offering a single platform for all needs that a user might have.

"Being recognized as the Best Crypto Exchange/Broker in 2021 by TradingView means a lot for BingX. However, none of this could be possible without the support from our loyal customers and fans. The team at BingX is sending a big shoutout to all of those who took the time from their busy schedule to vote for us on TradingView. This year, we hope to set greater milestones, while creating endless possibilities for our users" - Global Communications Manager, Elvisco Carrington.

BingX will continue to make persistent efforts to contribute to the crypto industry in the areas of user experience and brand influence in 2022.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform that provides a user-centric and open ecosystem with intuitive social trading features. Created to enrich the entire cryptocurrency industry, BingX is a safe, reliable, and user-friendly venue for users to trade their favorite assets such as Cosmos, AXS, Chiliz & DAO.

About TradingView

TradingView is the world's most popular network of traders and investors - powered by real-time data and market-leading analysis software. Use its platform to follow global assets, find trading ideas, chat with others, spot trends, and place trades directly with brokers. Have a look by visiting www.tradingview.com or downloading the free TradingView mobile apps for iOS and Android.



