Donnerstag, 27.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
27.01.2022 | 17:05
Risk Management: Risk Management 03/22: C-factors correction

The SA-CCR C-factors published for the Commodities Market for 2021-12-30 were
unfortunately incorrect, at 0,7549%. The correct value is 1,3363%. The error
was caused by an incorrect pre-funded CCP capital entry, all other numbers,
including the C-factors for other markets are correct. Full file available as
an attachment to this message or through
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/default-fund-and-clearing-capital. 

For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact
clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1039048
