Risk Management: Risk Management 03/22: C-factors correction

The SA-CCR C-factors published for the Commodities Market for 2021-12-30 were unfortunately incorrect, at 0,7549%. The correct value is 1,3363%. The error was caused by an incorrect pre-funded CCP capital entry, all other numbers, including the C-factors for other markets are correct. Full file available as an attachment to this message or through https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/default-fund-and-clearing-capital. For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1039048