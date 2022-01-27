CubiCasa Partners with Accurate Group to Further Increase Digitization of Appraisals

Accurate Group becomes the latest company to leverage CubiCasa's tech-enabled appraisal technology

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / CubiCasa , a global-reaching real estate software company headquartered in Oulu, Finland, has announced a partnership with Accurate Group , a leading provider of technology-driven real estate appraisal, title data, analytics, and e-closing solutions.

Through this partnership, professionals in Accurate Group's network will be empowered to complete inspections and appraisal services with CubiCasa's mobile scanning technology. Companies can easily embed CubiCasa's scanning technology into their existing mobile applications through APIs and mobile SDKs.

"With the GSE Desktop and Hybrid Appraisals becoming a permanent option, CubiCasa's easy-to-use smartphone technology will enable us to scale our nationwide network to meet the opportunity," said Paul Doman, President and CEO of Accurate Group. "Our focus is to provide clients with the best combination of speed, quality, regulatory compliance and price in our technology-driven approach."

CubiCasa's mobile capture technology can be used without prior training by anyone with a smartphone. From a simple walk-through of a home, the technology produces a highly-precise floor plan and calculates gross living area (GLA) aligned with American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards in approximately five minutes. Square footage is the second-highest driver of a home's value (the first being location), and CubiCasa's technology helps minimize inconsistencies and variations in the property data collection and inspection process.

"We're thrilled to be bringing our mobile-scan technology to an industry leader like Accurate Group," said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. "We continue to put great emphasis on modernizing the appraisal process through the use of mobile technology, and through this partnership, we are one step closer to establishing digital floor plans as the industry standard."

Accurate Group has quickly emerged as an innovator in mortgage tech, with a unique focus on digitizing the traditionally manual processes in the mortgage origination loan cycle. The success and strength of Accurate Group's technology platform and its transformative approach to appraisal management, alternative valuation methods and e-closing technologies have attracted business ranging from top banks in the U.S., to credit unions, non-bank lenders and capital markets firms.

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the market leader in mobile indoor scanning, and known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 144 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate.

About Accurate Group

Accurate Group is a real estate technology and services leader delivering technology-driven property appraisal, title data, analytics and digital closing solutions to banks, credit unions, servicers, non-banks, and capital market firms. By combining modern process automation, accurate data and innovative SaaS and mobile technologies, Accurate Group provides its clients with the best combination of speed, quality, regulatory compliance, and price. With Accurate Group, the real estate finance community and consumers benefit from market-leading solutions that enable modern digital frameworks, improve accuracy, lower costs, and improve compliance across all types of real estate loans, mortgage-related assets, and real estate portfolios. Visit www.accurategroup.com .

